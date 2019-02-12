Partly Cloudy

‘This win keeps our season alive’, says Stow boss after dramatic win. Felixstowe also into semis

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 13 February 2019

Stowmarket Town players celebrate George Quantrell’s 89th minute winner against Brantham Athletic. Photograph: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Manager Rick Andrews said Stowmarket Town’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup has kept their season alive, writes Nick Garnham.

Stuart Ainsley scores the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 85th minute in Felixstowe & Walton United’s 3-2 victory over Hadleigh United. Photograph: STAN BASTONStuart Ainsley scores the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 85th minute in Felixstowe & Walton United’s 3-2 victory over Hadleigh United. Photograph: STAN BASTON

Brantham led Tuesday night’s tie at Greens Meadow for 83 minutes thanks to George Clarke’s fourth minute goal – his swerving 25-yard shot going straight through the arms of goalkeeper Callum Robinson.

But Stowmarket scored twice in the space of three minutes late on – substitute Ollie Canfer curled home an 87th-minute equaliser and 16-year-old George Quantrell then fired home the winner – to reach the last four.

Andrews admitted: “We left it later than we would have wanted. It reminded me of last season’s team where, for the first time this season, we kept playing and didn’t panic.

“We were tiring the opposition out by going side-to-side across the pitch and they were getting deeper and deeper and, credit to my team, we scored two late goals to thoroughly deserve the win, in my humble opinion.

“Our final ball into the box and decision-making was not good at times, but we dominated in the first-half and we could have come in ahead at half time. Nine times out of ten Callum would save that shot, but if you don’t shoot you don’t score.

“Brantham will be disappointed to lose late on, but we kept on playing and passing the ball and both goals were great finishes.

“This win keeps our season alive and we have now got four weeks until the semi-final for those players coming back from injury to get fitter and hopefully we won’t pick up any more injuries.”

An 85th minute penalty by Stuart Ainsley saw Bostik League North Felixstowe & Walton United reach the last four courtesy of an equally dramatic 3-2 victory over lower-league Hadleigh United.

The Seasiders led 2-0 thanks to two Miles Powell goals after eight and 47 minutes, but Kyron Andrews pulled one back just before the hour mark against his former club.

Kris Rose then equalised for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side in the 76th minute, before Ainsley’s winner. Hadleigh’s Danny Smy, another former Seasider, received a straight red card in the 89th minute.

Topic Tags:

