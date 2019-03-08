Late Kerridge strike brings relief to the Seasiders as their good run of form continues

GOAL: Josh Kerridge's, (second left), last minute shot goes over the line to secure all three points for the Seasiders Photo: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

When the Seasiders finally found the net with a Josh Kerridge effort on 90 minutes from close range, there was an audible sigh of relief around the Goldstar Ground on Saturday, writes Barry Grossmith.

Visitors Basildon, under new manager John Sussex, had held on well and looked for all the world to be going home to Essex with a share of the spoils.

These three points for Felixstowe mean Ian Watson and Danny Bloomfield’s side have extended their good run of form to include only three defeats in the last 14 matches, lifting the side into eighth place in Bostik North.

The home side started well and Joe Francis came close to opening the scoring with a header on 22 minutes, but The Bees looked organised and with the strong wind behind them, kept tight in the first half.

They rarely threatened keeper Jack Spurling’s goal, although he did bring off two very important saves, one in either half.

The Seasiders celebrate their injury-time winner over Basildon. Photo: STAN BASTON The Seasiders celebrate their injury-time winner over Basildon. Photo: STAN BASTON

The Bees continued to stand their ground in the second half despite the Seasiders’ clever footwork and some decent chances, including one by returning Kye Ruel, just after he came on to replace Miles Powell on 73 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Assistant Manager Bloomfield said: “I think we deserved the win.

“To be fair to Basildon, they did a great job of frustrating us but it was nice to have so much of the ball and the desire to win the game from us was brilliant right to the end.”

With the welcome return of Ruel following an extended period out injured, there is now serious competition for places among the squad and this was evident with the likes of Jordy Matthews and Liam Hillyard both coming on midway through the second half and impressing immediately.

Seasiders pile on the pressure in the Basildon penalty area Photo: STAN BASTON Seasiders pile on the pressure in the Basildon penalty area Photo: STAN BASTON

Saturday’s win allows Felixstowe to go into Tuesday night’s Suffolk FA Premier Cup semi-final against Stowmarket Town in confident mood according to Bloomfield.

“Our form and our levels are high so we’ve got to carry that into Tuesday,” he said.

“A win on Tuesday would see the Seasiders in a final at Portman Road.

The other semi-final is between Ipswich Town and Leiston.