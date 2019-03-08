Super sub Hemp shines as England fall foul to Germany

England's Lauren Hemp (left) and Germany's Kathrin Hendrich battle for the ball during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: PA/ JOHN WALTON PA Wire

Footballing star Lauren Hemp helped England to soak up the pressure despite a loss in an amazing night for women's football.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wembley was lit up for the arrival of the Lionesses Picture: PA/JOHN WALTON Wembley was lit up for the arrival of the Lionesses Picture: PA/JOHN WALTON

North Walsham born Hemp was named among the substitutes for the Lionesses final domestic friendly of the year against one of the game's biggest forces, Germany.

It was a tough start for England who conceded a goal less than 10 minutes into the first half after Germany's captain Alexandra Popp put the side ahead with her second attempt on goal.

England continued to struggle through the first half with defensive mix-ups and missed opportunities to get the ball forward.

It wasn't until 20 minutes from the end of the half that England were able to show any kind of real pressure and even then they were unable make the most of a penalty awarded for a challenge on Arsenal's Beth Mead.

England's Ellen White scores her sides first goal during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA England's Ellen White scores her sides first goal during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

Minutes from half time Ellen White managed to get forward to put England ahead, lifting the crowd into a rapturous applause.

It wasn't until deep in the second half that England's youngest squad member, Norfolk's Lauren Hemp, came onto the pitch.

At 19 years old the Man City forward had started the game on the bench for Phil Neville's side, only coming on at 72 minutes for Lyon's Nikita Parris.

Hemp helped her side to keep up the pressure against the former world champions which both sides digging deep to win the record-breaking fixture.

Over 86,000 tickets were issued for the game with hopes high that it would be the biggest England women's game of all time and it didn't disappoint with 77, 768 the final attendance.

In the end it wasn't to be with a last minute goal from Klara Buhl putting Germany ahead at the final whistle.