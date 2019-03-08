E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Super sub Hemp shines as England fall foul to Germany

PUBLISHED: 20:51 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 09 November 2019

England's Lauren Hemp (left) and Germany's Kathrin Hendrich battle for the ball during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: PA/ JOHN WALTON

England's Lauren Hemp (left) and Germany's Kathrin Hendrich battle for the ball during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: PA/ JOHN WALTON

PA Wire

Footballing star Lauren Hemp helped England to soak up the pressure despite a loss in an amazing night for women's football.

Wembley was lit up for the arrival of the Lionesses Picture: PA/JOHN WALTONWembley was lit up for the arrival of the Lionesses Picture: PA/JOHN WALTON

North Walsham born Hemp was named among the substitutes for the Lionesses final domestic friendly of the year against one of the game's biggest forces, Germany.

It was a tough start for England who conceded a goal less than 10 minutes into the first half after Germany's captain Alexandra Popp put the side ahead with her second attempt on goal.

England continued to struggle through the first half with defensive mix-ups and missed opportunities to get the ball forward.

It wasn't until 20 minutes from the end of the half that England were able to show any kind of real pressure and even then they were unable make the most of a penalty awarded for a challenge on Arsenal's Beth Mead.

England's Ellen White scores her sides first goal during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: JOHN WALTON/PAEngland's Ellen White scores her sides first goal during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA

Minutes from half time Ellen White managed to get forward to put England ahead, lifting the crowd into a rapturous applause.

It wasn't until deep in the second half that England's youngest squad member, Norfolk's Lauren Hemp, came onto the pitch.

At 19 years old the Man City forward had started the game on the bench for Phil Neville's side, only coming on at 72 minutes for Lyon's Nikita Parris.

Hemp helped her side to keep up the pressure against the former world champions which both sides digging deep to win the record-breaking fixture.

Over 86,000 tickets were issued for the game with hopes high that it would be the biggest England women's game of all time and it didn't disappoint with 77, 768 the final attendance.

In the end it wasn't to be with a last minute goal from Klara Buhl putting Germany ahead at the final whistle.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Here’s your guide to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds flock to model trains in Ipswich as hobby becomes popular

Peter Williamson and fellow modeller Paul Morris at Ipswich Model Railways' Association annual exhibition 2019. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln in the FA Cup

Andre Dozzell out of the frame beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 FA Cup draw with Lincoln City

Miles Kenlock is caught by Jake Hesketh. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Buzzing for a midweek replay at Lincoln... but at least that was worth £10’ - Ipswich fans react to Lincoln draw

Gwion Edwards crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists