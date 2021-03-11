Norfolk star chasing Champions League glory with Manchester City
- Credit: PA
Norfolk star Lauren Hemp takes another step towards her dream of Champions League glory with Manchester City on Thursday afternoon.
The 20-year-old from North Walsham is on an impressive run of form with City, with eight goals in her last nine games in all competitions, including her last four in a row.
Ahead of the round of 16 second leg clash against Fiorentina, Hemp told Manchester City’s official web site that she is aiming for the stars.
“I would love to win the Champions League - it’s something I’d definitely love to tick off the list,” she said.
“It’s great to be out there. I haven’t had many opportunities – I didn’t get to go to Goteborg – but it’s nice to get those opportunities to go away. I’m lucky enough to play for a club pushing for the Champions League.
“We know we’ve got the team to do it and we’re looking forward to showing what we can do.
“We’re pushing for the league and now the Champions League. Travelling to different places and seeing different cities is amazing, it’s such a bonus. I’m looking to push on and do better.”
Most Read
- 1 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring
- 2 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 3 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs
- 4 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
- 5 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 6 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
- 7 Rare classic car being raffled off for £9 a ticket by Suffolk firm
- 8 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
- 9 Strong winds batter region - but Orwell Bridge stays open
- 10 Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes
City are 3-0 up from the first leg but Hemp - who scored the opening goal in the first leg - says there is no room for complacency.
“It’s important not to be complacent,” she said. “We’re 3-0 up but we’ll still stick to the game plan. We’ve been focusing on stuff over the last week to prepare us for this game.
“Hopefully, we get the result we want.”
Hemp also has her sights on a place in the Team GB Olympic squad, who have a new coach in Hege Riise.
“It’s great to see,” Hemp said. “I worked with her at the last camp and we got on well.
“Her knowledge will definitely help the team. I can’t wait to work with her. Hopefully, she will help me to improve - she’s a great manager to lead the girls to success.
“I’d love to be part of the Olympic squad.
“I’m pleased with my contribution with goals and assists since coming back from injury.
“I know I still have a lot of things to improve on. I’m only 20 and there’s a lot more I can be doing to help the team, being consistent through each game.”