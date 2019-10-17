Witches v Robins play-off final: Lawson: 'What a comeback it would be'

Richard Lawson (blue helmet), Chris Harris (red), Jason Doyle (white) and Adam Ellis in action in heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches ace Richard Lawson says his side are going to Swindon with 'nothing to lose' and everything to gain.

The tapes rise in the final heat at Foxhall last night, where the Witches lost 41-49 against Swindon Robins. FULL MEETING REPORT INSIDE Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com The tapes rise in the final heat at Foxhall last night, where the Witches lost 41-49 against Swindon Robins. FULL MEETING REPORT INSIDE Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Witches travel to the Robins tonight in the second leg of the Premiership play-off, eight points down after the first leg at Foxhall Heath on Tuesday night.

It's a huge ask for the Witches to pull that sort of deficit back, especially when you bear in mind the Robins are unbeaten on their Blundsdon track all season.

However, Lawson says his team have no intentions of throwing in the towel.

"People wrote us off to come back and beat Poole by more than 10 and we done that," Lawson said.

"Of course that was on our own track but we have proved people wrong so many times this season already. We can do it again.

"We are disappointed to lose by so many at home in the first leg. We knew it would be tough and we just wanted to grab some sort of lead.

"There are loads of Ipswich fans going to Swindon and we want to put on a show for them.

"But we are under no illusions, then again what a comeback it would be should we do it. We have nothing to lose."

Lawson has proved a big favourite at Foxhall since his winter move to the club. He admits he has enjoyed his time and would happily return in 2020.

"The fans at Foxhall have been absolutely superb to me," he said.

Danny King inside Tobiasz Musielak and James Sarjeant in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King inside Tobiasz Musielak and James Sarjeant in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"They've accepted me, and the team have been great to work with as well. I've had ups and downs, like all riders, but I certainly have enjoyed my season and whatever happens at Swindon we can look back at a good year."

Meanwhile, Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins knows his team have left themselves a lot to do to carry off the sport's premier title, last won by the club in 1998.

"We spoke straight after the meeting and I told them that we have two choices," Hawkins said.

"We can either turn up and roll over at Swindon or we go and give it a real go. You don't need me to tell you what the attitude was and although we know it is going to be a huge ask, we'll be giving it 110%.

"There are still 15 heats to go and get a win. We are both in the Grand Final on merit. They have won here but we need to go there believing we can win there which we can."

The second leg is being screened live on BT Sport

