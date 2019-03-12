Leading stables lead the way with successes at Ampton

Laser Beam and Richard Collinson, on their way to winning the Restricted race at Ampton on Sunday. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP © Graham Bishop 2019

The strong winds, forecast, never really materialised as horses from two leading stables stormed up the Ampton run-in, on Sunday, to dominate proceedings at the Suffolk Hunt meeting, writes Mike Ashby.

Local trainer Andrew Pennock saddled four winners and Alan Hill from Oxfordshire was responsible for the other three successes on the seven-race card.

Andrew Pennock and wife Ruth have their stables at Timworth, adjacent to the course, and they transported six horses to the course and came home with four winners and two second places with stable jockey, Richard Collinson landing the four-timer.

The day started well for the Pennocks when This Breac comfortably saw off three rivals in the Conditions race. Chapelier became the stable’s second winner of the day when making it three wins for the season in the Intermediate race.

Owner John Whyte will be very happy with the way his recently acquired purchase jumped with speed and efficiency. The third success came with Laser Beam in the Restricted race, who had impressed when winning his Maiden at Higham. Collinson had the 6-y-o contesting the lead throughout.

The five runner Open Maiden produced the biggest field of the day and Farran Dancer proved his potential with a mighty jump at the final open ditch and stayed on strongly, at the finish.

Trainer Alan Hill supported the meeting with four runners and landed three winners.

Laurium showed his class when easily defeating his only rival Sa Kaldoun in the Ladies Open. Stage One, gave owner and rider Daniel Cherriman his third career win in the concluding Hunt race.

Unfortunately part of Alan Hill’s day had tragic consequences. Broken Eagle who was trained and part-owned by Alan had won a titanic duel with Chosen Rose for the Mens Open prize.

This was the 19th and sadly the last career win for the outstanding gelding as he suffered a heart attack and collapsed and died in the winner’s enclosure.

Richard Collinson won the Hugh Hodge Memorial award for the leading jockey at Ampton this season whilst Brian King was presented with gifts to mark his retirement as secretary to the Suffolk Hunt.

Results

Suffolk Hunt meeting held at Ampton.

The official going was good, good to soft in places.

EA Area Conditions

1st This Breac Richard Collinson 4/5f 2nd Drumshambo Hector Barr 3/1

Time 6-40 Dists:12L 4 ran (only two finished )

Intermediate

1st Chapelier Richard Collinson 2/5f 2nd Allie Beag Jack Andrews 3/1

3rd Dream Doc Alex Chadwick 5/2

Time 6-26 Dists: 8L 2L 3 ran

Ladies Open

1st Laurium Izzie Marshall 1/6f 2nd Sa Kaldoun Rosie Turner 3/1

Time 6-20 Dists: Dist 2 ran

Mens Open

1st Broken Eagle Jack Andrews 11/8 2nd Chosen Rose Richard Collinson 4/7f

3rd Abbey Lane Alex Chadwick 10/1

Time 6-30 Dists: 12L 1 ½ L 4 ran

Restricted

1st Laser Beam Richard Collinson 4/5f 2nd Platinum Ben Jack Andrews Evs

3rd Age Of Heroes Alex Chadwick 10/1

Time 6-37 Dists: 12L 6L 3 ran

Open Maiden

1st Farran Dancer Richard Collinson 10/11f 2nd Bobba Benetta Luke Ingram 12/1

3rd Quietly Rupert Stearn Evs

Time 6-53 Dists: 2 ½ L 15L 5 ran

Hunt Members

1st Stage One Daniel Cherriman 4/6f 2nd Somme Boy Richard Collinson 5/4

3rd Haut Bages Rupert Stearn 6/1

Time 6-35 ( three fences omitted due to low sun ) Dists: Dist, 6L 3 ran