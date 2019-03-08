Video

The 33 teams Ipswich Town can face in Carabao Cup first round

The Carabao Cup draw will be made on Thursday night. Picture: CARABAO Archant

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup first round opponents on Thursday evening.

John Barnes will be making the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup this Thursday. Picture: EFL John Barnes will be making the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup this Thursday. Picture: EFL

The draw for round one is being held at 7pm, with the balls pulled out of the hat at a branch of Morrison's supermarket in north London.

John Barnes and Ray Parlour will conduct the draw, with round one split into north and south sections.

There will be no seeding in the competition, meaning Ipswich can face any of the other 33 teams in the southern section.

Paul Lambert's men will be ball number 15 in the draw.

Southern section: 1 AFC Wimbledon, 2 Birmingham City, 3 Brentford, 4 Bristol City, 5 Bristol Rovers, 6 Cambridge United, 7 Charlton Athletic, 8 Cheltenham Town, 9 Colchester United, 10 Coventry City, 11 Crawley Town, 12 Exeter City, 13 Forest Green Rovers, 14 Gillingham, 15 Ipswich Town, 16 Leyton Orient, 17 Luton Town, 18 Millwall, 19 Milton Keynes Dons, 20 Newport County, 21 Northampton Town, 22 Oxford United, 23 Peterborough United, 24 Plymouth Argyle, 25 Portsmouth, 26 Queens Park Rangers, 27 Reading, 28 Southend United, 29 Stevenage, 30 Swansea City, 31 Swindon Town, 32 Walsall, 33 West Bromwich Albion, 34 Wycombe Wanderers

Northern section: 1 Accrington Stanley, 2 Barnsley, 3 Blackburn Rovers, 4 Blackpool, 5 Bolton Wanderers, 6 Bradford City, 7 Burton Albion, 8 Bury, 9 Carlisle United, 10 Crewe Alexandra, 11 Derby County, 12 Doncaster Rovers, 13 Fleetwood Town, 14 Grimsby Town, 15 Huddersfield Town, 16 Hull City, 17 Leeds United, 18 Lincoln City, 19 Macclesfield Town, 20 Mansfield Town, 21 Middlesbrough, 22 Morecambe, 23 Nottingham Forest, 24 Oldham Athletic, 25 Port Vale, 26 Preston North End, 27 Rochdale, 28 Rotherham United, 29 Salford City, 30 Scunthorpe United, 31 Sheffield Wednesday, 32 Shrewsbury Town, 33 Stoke City, 34 Sunderland, 35 Tranmere Rovers, 36 Wigan Athletic

The Blues exited last season's first round on penalties at Exeter, with games going straight to spot kicks after extra time was also removed.

The League Cup draw will be made this Thursday. Picture: PA The League Cup draw will be made this Thursday. Picture: PA

Last season's competition saw balls drawn in far flung cities such as Bangkok in Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam as part of energy drink Carabao's sponsorship.

This year, however, the draw will be made in a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, North London.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

Barnes said: "I'm delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season, it's a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs. They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the Cup is."

Ipswich Town were knocked out of the League Cup at Exeter City last season. Picture Pagepix Ipswich Town were knocked out of the League Cup at Exeter City last season. Picture Pagepix

On the Carabao Cup, Parlour added: "I always enjoy watching the Carabao Cup so it's great to be involved in the Round One draw. Hosting the draw in a supermarket as fans go about their daily lives provides them with a great opportunity to engage with the competition and I can't wait to see who will be crowned Carabao Cup winners this season."

The 2018/19 Carabao Cup culminated in the showpiece final held at Wembley Stadium in February. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City battled with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in a tight contest, in which Raheem Sterling scored the decisive penalty to see City crowned winners for a second consecutive season.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.