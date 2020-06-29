E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Potential date for start of Town’s 2020/21 season revealed - and fans could be back

29 June, 2020 - 17:00
Ipswich Town could learn the start date for the 2020/21 season this week Picture: PA

Ipswich Town could learn the start date for the 2020/21 League One season when the EFL meets this week.

The third tier campaign was called off at the start of the month after being suspended since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no date set for the start of next season.

However, the EFL is meeting this week to discuss the next campaign, with September 12 being mooted - and it appears fans could be allowed back into grounds then too.

The EFL meeting was revealed by Southend United chairman Ron Martin. In a letter to the Southend Echo, Martin wrote: “This week the EFL board WILL meet with clubs to discuss a restart date and whether that might include some crowds.

“A third or half full stadiums has been suggested and the club will update our supporters, via the web site, when we know more.

“However if I were to hazard a guess I would think many clubs would favour mid-September with half crowds.

“This of course remains subject to Covid-19 subsiding further.

“Everybody will need to abide by the rules for their own, family and friends wellbeing.”

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell told the Shropshire Star where the date had come from.

He explained: “The last we were told it could be the last week in August or mid-September – there’s an international break the week of September 5 so we’re hearing through the grapevine, without anything official, that it could potentially be September 12. We’re trying to base it on that until anything is confirmed, but it’s what we’ve heard from a few places.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

