Only four League One clubs are yet to sign a player this summer... Ipswich are one of them

Among the more eye-catching League One deals have been (clockwise, from top left) Jerry Yates, Frank Nouble, Zain Westbrooke and Aiden O'Brien. Photos: Blackpool FC/Plymouth FC/Bristol Rovers FC/Sunderland AFC Archant

Only four League One clubs are yet to make a signing during this extended off-season so far – Ipswich Town, Wigan (in administration), Charlton (at a takeover impasse), plus AFC Wimbledon. Here are the all the ins and outs at every third-tier club so far, plus some quotes from those players and their managers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

IN:

OUT: Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly (contracts expired)

LOANS EXPIRED: Josh Cullen (West Ham), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Sam Field, Jonathan Leko (both West Brom), David Davis (Birmingham), Andre Green (Aston Villa), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland).

---------------

WIGAN ATHLETIC

* Paul Cook quit as manager.

IN:

OUT: Jensen Weir (Brighton, £500k), Alfie Devine (Tottenham, undisc), Danny Fox, Anthony Pilkington, Lewis Macleod, Gary Roberts and Michael Jacobs (contracts expired)

LOANS EXPIRED: Leon Balogun (Brighton), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea), Alex Dobre (Bournemouth)

--------------

HULL CITY

IN: Mallik Wilks (Barnsley, undisc), Festus Arthur (Stockport, undisc)

OUT: Kevin Stewart, Jon Toral, Markus Henriksen, Nouha Dicko, Jackson Irvine, Eric Lichaj, Stephen Kingsley and Robbie McKenzie (contracts expired)

LOANS EXPIRED: Josh Bowler, Matthew Pennington and Herbie Kane

Mallik Wilks (Barnsley, undisclosed)

Barnsley paid £1.3m to sign the 24-year-old winger from Leeds last summer, but he was left in the shadows following a change of management at Oakwell. He subsequently joined Hull on loan and made the move permanent following the Covid-19 suspension.

Tigers boss Grant McCann said: “He’ll be a big player for us.”

Festus Arthur (Stockport, undisclosed)

McCann believes the club have an ‘unearthed gem’ in the 20-year-old.

“He’s been phenomenal for Stockport (National League) this season,” said the Tigers boss. “He’s a 6ft 3in commanding centre-back, can pass the ball left foot, right foot. We’re really pleased to get him because there was a lot of interest in him, even from the Premier League.”

---------------

OXFORD UNITED

IN: Matty Taylor (Bristol City, free), Joel Cooper (Linfield, undisc)

OUT: Jamie Mackie (retired), George Thorne (released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Nathan Holland (West Ham), Liam Kelly (Feyenoord)

Matty Taylor (Bristol City, free)

Striker, 30, impressed on loan last season scoring 17 goals. Has now signed permanently following his release by Bristol City.

“Something in me wanted to hopefully put right what happened in the (Play-Off) final,” he said. “I’d like nothing more than to get promoted with my hometown club.”

Joel Cooper (Linfield, undisclosed)

Winger, 24, has twice won the Northern Irish league. He scored 13 goals and created 17 prior to last season being brought to a halt.

He said: “I’d say I was very direct, I don’t really like playing backwards. I try to score and create something.”

--------------

PORTSMOUTH

IN: Sean Raggett (Norwich, free)

OUT: Christian Burgess (Union SG, free), Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock, free), Brett Pitman, Oli Hawkins (both released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Steve Seddon (Birmingham), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley)

Sean Raggett (Norwich, free)

Former Lincoln centre-back signs permanently after playing 38 times for the club on loan last season.

Boss Kenny Jackett said: “It took Sean a while to get over the injury he had at the start of last season, but he improved greatly as we progressed and I think there’s more of that to come.”

---------------

FLEETWOOD

IN: Callum Camps (Rochdale, free), Jordan Rossiter (Rangers, free)

OUT: Ashley Hunter (Salford, undisc), Kyle Dempsey, Matt Gilks, Conor McAleny (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Harry Souttar (Stoke), Callum Connolly, Lewis Gibson (both Everton), Barrie McKay (Swansea)

Jordan Rossiter (Rangers, free)

Ex Liverpool midfielder, 23, was on loan at Fleetwood last season but saw his campaign ended in November by a knee injury.

He said: “I’m just building up my fitness. I can’t wait to repay the faith everybody showed in me here.”

Callum Camps (Rochdale, free)

Rochdale reluctantly had to let him go, for financial reasons, at the end of his contract. The 24-year-old, who scored eight goals from midfield last season, had plenty of suitors.

He said: “The way he (Joey Barton) spoke about football, all the stats and details that he goes through from the games, it’s obvious he wants everyone to get better and the team to progress. The squad they have got already here is, on paper, a lot better than many teams in the league.”

----------------

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

IN: Daniel Gyollai (Wigan, free)

OUT: Mark O’Hara (Motherwell, nominal), Billy Crellin (Bolton, loan), Marcus Maddison, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Josh Knight (Leicester), Sammie Szmodics (Bristol City), Reece Brown (Huddersfield)

Daniel Gyollai (Wigan, free)

Hungarian keeper, 23, is yet to make a senior appearance in English football following spells at Stoke and Wigan.

“The club has a real history of giving young players a chance,” he said. “I can’t wait to challenge for the number one shirt.”

------------------

SUNDERLAND

IN: Aiden O’Brien (Millwall, free), Bailey Wright (Bristol City, free)

OUT: Jon McLaughlin (Rangers, free), Jack Baldwin (Bristol Rovers, free), Duncan Watmore, Alim Ozturk, Joel Lynch (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Antoine Semenyo (both Bristol City), Declan John (Swansea)

Aiden O’Brien (Millwall, free)

Black Cats beat a number of clubs to the signing of the Republic of Ireland striker following his release by Millwall.

“I love scoring goals – it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team,” said the 26-year-old.

Boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased. He’s at a good age, he has experience of winning this division and he has played plenty of Championship.”

Bailey Wright (Bristol City, free)

Australian international centre-back, 28, signs permanently after spending the second half of last season on loan at The Stadium of Light.

The former Preston man said: “Although I only worked with the manager (Phil Parkinson) for a short spell, I really enjoyed the structure and discipline of the team. He expects his players to give everything on the pitch and be good people, and we have that culture within the dressing room. We are heading in the right direction and I’m very confident we can achieve our ambitions next season.”

Parkinson said: “He’s a very good player, but he’s also an excellent character and leader. There was plenty of competition for his signature.”

-----------------

DONCASTER ROVERS

IN: Jason Lokilo (Crystal Palace, free)

OUT: Kieran Sadlier (contract expired), Devante Cole (released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Ben Sheaf (Arsenal), Seny Dieng (QPR), Niall Ennis, Cameron John (both Wolves), Jacob Ramsey (Arsenal), Kazaiah Sterling (Tottenham)

Jason Lokilo (Crystal Palace, free)

Winger, 21, signs permanently after making just one appearance during a loan spell at Keepmoat last season.

Rovers boss Darren Moore said: “He has been brought here because we believe in his talent and ability.”

-------------------

GILLINGHAM

IN: Ryan Jackson (Colchester, free)

OUT: Max Ehmer (Bristol Rovers, free), Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County, free), Mikael Mandron (Crewe, free)

LOANS EXPIRED: Alfie Jones, Thomas O’Connor (both Southampton), Olly Lee (Hearts), Jordan Roberts (Ipswich), Jordan Graham (Wolves)

Ryan Jackson (Colchester, free)

Right-back returns to Priestfield for a second spell after helping Colchester to the League Two play-offs.

Gills boss Steve Evans said: “The kid had four or five options. I have spoken to lads who played in League Two last year and they were raving about him.”

-------------------

IPSWICH TOWN

IN:

OUT: Will Keane, Danny Rowe, Jordan Roberts (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Luke Garbutt (Everton) Will Norris (Wolves), Josh Earl (Preston)

-------------------

BURTON ALBION

* Nigel Clough quit as manager. Jake Buxton promoted to player-manager.

IN: Steven Lawless (Livingston, free), Neal Eardley (Lincoln, free)

OUT: Oliver Sarkic (Blackpool, free), Joe Sbaraa (released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Kieran O’Hara (Man United), Richard Nartey (Chelsea), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds)

Steve Lawless (Livingston, free)

The 29-year-old has played north of the border all his career for likes of Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Livingston. Joins on a free after scoring 11 goals in the SPL last season.

Burton boss Jake Buxton said: “We also spoke to several people in the game that described him as one of the most consistent performers outside the top two in Scotland last season.

“He’s technically very good and is comfortable with the ball both out wide and through the middle. He reminds me of when I used to play against Wes Hoolahan for Norwich.

“He’s left-footed and he likes to get shots away on goal and chip in with assists. He was one of my top summer targets.”

Neal Eardley (Lincoln, free)

Experienced and versatile Welsh right-back, 30, has played in all four tiers of the English pyramid, making more than 100 appearances for three different clubs – Oldham, Blackpool and Lincoln.

“He’s a seasoned professional and that was interest from elsewhere,” said Buxton. “His promotions speak for themselves. His general quality of delivering the ball into the right areas is excellent, particularly from dead-ball situations.”

---------------------

BLACKPOOL

IN: Keshi Anderson (Swindon, free), CJ Hamilton (Mansfield, £200k), Jerry Yates (Rotherham, £200k), Oliver Sarkic (Burton, free), Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient, free)

OUT: Armand Gnanduillet, Jay Spearing (contracts expired), Mark Howard, Sean Scannell (both released), Ryan Hardie (Blackpool, loan)

LOANS EXPIRED: James Husband (Norwich), Ben Heneghan (Sheff U), Jak Alnwick (Rangers), Connor Ronan (Wolves), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Taylor Moore (Bristol City)

Keshi Anderson (Swindon, free)

Left-winger got six goals and five assists for Swindon as they claimed the League Two title. He subsequently turned down a new deal.

The former Crystal Palace youngster said: “The head coach was a big reason in why I moved here. There are some big plans for the future.”

Manager Neil Critchley said: “I’m thrilled. He will bring a tremendous amount of quality to the team and at 25 years of age his best playing days are ahead of him.”

Jerry Yates (Rotherham, £200k)

Striker, 23, scored 13 goals during a loan spell at Swindon, helping them to the League Two title alongside the aforementioned Anderson.

He was linked to Sunderland.

Critchley said: “He’s honest and has a tremendous work ethic, which is something I’m sure our supporters will identify with.”

Oliver Sarkic (Burton, free)

Attacking midfielder, 22, was snapped up after he turned down a new deal at Burton.

The former Anderlecht and Benfica youngster, who couldn’t quite make the breakthrough at Leeds, said: “I spoke to Neil Critchley at length, having met him previously when I was playing in Portugal, and he explained the project that is in place here which really excites me.”

CJ Hamilton (Mansfield, £200k)

Left-winger, 25, joins after spending four seasons at Mansfield.

The former Sheffield United youngster said : “The vision that the owner, board and head coach have for the club is hugely exciting and I’m hopeful we can deliver the goods.”

Critchley said: “He will bring a real energy to the team. His speed is a tremendous asset in the attacking third of the pitch and he is extremely versatile.”

Marvin Ekpiteta (Leyton Orient, free)

Big centre-back, 24, played in non-league for the likes of Witham Town, Concord Rangers and East Thurrock United before really catching the eye for Orient in League Two last season.

“I’ve spoken to Neil and the club is oozing positivity,” said the former Nigeria U20 international. “I love to defend and am also confident to play with the ball at my feet when the time is right.

Critchley said: “He’s an athletic defender with bags of potential.”

---------------------

BRISTOL ROVERS

IN: Sam Nicholson (Colorado Rapids, free), Max Ehmer (Gillingham, free), Jack Baldwin (Sunderland, free), Josh Grant (Chelsea, free), Jonah Ayunga (Havant & Waterlooville, undisc), Zain Westbrooke (Coventry, undisclosed)

OUT: Ollie Clarke (Mansfield, free), Tony Craig, Liam Secombe, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Tom Nichols, Gavin Reilly (all released), Rollin Menayese (Mansfield, undisc), Sam Matthews (Crawley, free)

LOANS EXPIRED: Jamal Blackman (Chelsea), Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Derby), Josh Ginnelly (Preston), Timmy Abraham (Fulham)

Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City, undisclosed)

Midfielder, 24, made 33 appearances for Coventry last season as they claimed the League One title.

“It is a real coup for the club,” said Rovers boss Ben Garner. “He has vision, technical ability and work ethic.”

Westbrooke said: “I played a big part in Coventry’s promotion and I’m looking to achieve that again here.”

Max Ehmer (Gillingham, free)

Rovers swooped to sign Gillingham’s captain, 28, as the Kent club put all contract talks on hold due to Covid-19 crisis.

Garner said: “He is strong, robust and proven at this level. He is also a good passer of the ball and effective from set pieces at both ends of the pitch.

“The other thing Max brings to us is leadership. I think we are signing a centre-back in his prime, who has the desire to get to the Championship.”

A quality replacement for the released Tony Craig.

Jack Baldwin (Sunderland, free)

Versatile ex Hartlepool and Peterborough defender, 27, was let go by Sunderland having spent last season on loan at Salford in League Two,

Garner said: “Jack has very good experience in League One but also retains the ambition to play at a higher level. He is a committed and intelligent defender who is also very good in possession. He has good leadership qualities and joins us with a point to prove.”

Baldwin said: “Ben knows the type of football that he wants his team to play and that style matches the way that I see myself playing. There’s a lot of positivity around Bristol Rovers.”

Jonah Ayunga (Havant & Waterlooville, undisclosed)

Kenyan international, 23, was joint top-scorer in the National League South with 17 goals in 30 games

Garner said of the ex Brighton man: “There was interest from a number of EFL clubs. I’ve been really impressed by both his desire to join us and his hunger to improve.”

Sam Nicholson (Colorado Rapids, free)

Scottish winger, 25, terminated his contract at MLS side Colorado Rapids for ‘personal reasons’. Bristol Rovers beat Nicholson’s boyhood club Hearts to his signature.

Garner: “He’s a dynamic player who can play on either side of the pitch. Sam is a great dribbler who can both create and score goals.”

Josh Grant (Chelsea, free)

Dynamic and versatile holding midfielder, 21, signed after impressing on loan at promoted League Two side Plymouth.

Garner said of the former England U20 international: “He is dynamic and has the technical and tactical qualities that we are looking for, plus I really like his character and mentality.”

-------------------

SHREWSBURY

IN: Rekeil Pyke (Huddersfield, free), Scott High (Huddersfield, loan), Josh Daniels (Glenavon, undisc)

OUT: Josh Laurent (Reading, free), Joe Murphy (released), Romain Vincelot (Stevenage, free)

LOANS EXPIRED: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), Callum Lang (Wigan), Conor McAleny (Fleetwood), Kayne Ramsey (Southampton), Sam Hart (Blackburn)

Rekeil Pyke (Huddersfield, free)

Manager Sam Ricketts previously worked with the 22-year-old striker at National League club Wrexham.

“He’s 6ft 2ins, very quick and very strong, I believe he’s got loads of potential,” said the Shrews boss.

Scott High (Huddersfield, loan)

Midfielder, 18, made his Terriers debut on the final day of the Championship season.

“Scott is an all-round midfielder, who’s full of energy. He’s eager to come out and test himself with his first league loan,” said Ricketts.

Josh Daniels (Glenavon, undisclosed)

Winger, 24, scored 15 goals in 13 appearance as Glenavon finished seventh in the Northern Irish top-flight.

“He’s someone who’s stepping up from part-time football but has a brilliant desire and attitude to want to succeed,” said Ricketts.

------------------

LINCOLN CITY

IN: Lewis Montsma (FC Dordrecht, free), Jamie Jones (Crewe, free), Ethan Ross (Colchester, free), Conor McGrandles (MK Dons, free)

OUT: Neal Eardley (Burton, free), Josh Vickers, Jason Shackell, Michael Bostwick, Tom Pett, Alan Sheehan (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Joe Morrell (Bristol City), Jake Hesketh (Southampton), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal), Liam Bridcutt (Notm Forest), Conor Coventry (West Ham)

Lewis Montsma (Dordrecht, free)

The 6ft 3in Dutchman, 22, has been playing in his homeland’s second-tier.

He said: “I think it’s the perfect move for me. The style, the people, the supporters, everything is so good over here. I’m a footballing central defender and I can’t wait to play in front of our fans.”

Imps boss Michael Appleton said: “He is a physical specimen and I’m thrilled to have signed him. He uses the ball really well and is comfortable with both feet in possession whilst being very aggressive out of possession.”

Jamie Jones (Crewe, free)

Scottish midfielder turned down a new deal at Crewe after helping them to League Two promotion.

Three years ago the 24-year-old came close to joining Championship club Preston but failed a medical.

He said: “I’m a box to box midfielder and I’ll always give 100%. I like to get on the ball, run in behind and chip in with goals and assists but I also get back and do my defending too.”

Lincoln beat Gillingham to his signature. Gills boss Steve Evans said: “The deal was done before I could pick up the phone a second time. Michael Appleton (the Lincoln manager) has got himself an outstanding young player.”

Ethan Ross (Colchester, free)

Former Arsenal and West Bom keeper, 23, was back-up to Dean Gerken at Colchester last season.

He said: “I’m fully aware that I won’t be the only goalkeeper at the club and know I’m going to have to compete and fight every day.”

Conor McGrandles (MK Dons, free)

Former Falkirk and Norwich attacking midfielder, 24, played majority of games for MK Dons last season.

He said: “I think he (Appleton) has a real plan for how his team play and he has a real plan for myself, which I think will suit my style.”

------------------

ACCRINGTON STANLEY

IN: Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe, free)

OUT: Offrande Zanzala (Crewe, free), Dimi Evtimov, Zaine Francis-Angol, Wilson Carvalho (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Jerome Opuku (Fulham), Josef Bursik (Stoke), Aji Alese (West Ham), Sadou Diallo, Benny Ashley-Seal (both Wolves), Bobby Grant (Wrexham), Courtney Baker-Richardson (Swansea), Connor Simpson (Preston)

Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe, free)

Versatile defender – who can play centre-back or left-back – gained plenty of League One experience at the likes of Oldham, Bury and Scunthorpe. The 24-year-old was released by the Iron after spending last season on loan at Salford.

“Cameron was my main target over the summer and I am glad we got it over the line,” said Stanley boss John Coleman.

-------------------

AFC ROCHDALE

IN: Alex Newby (Chorley, undisc)

OUT: Ian Henderson (Salford, free), Callum Camps (Fleetwood, free), MJ Williams, Aaron Wilbraham, Calvin Andrew, Ryan McLaughlin, Matty Gillam (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tyler Smith (both Sheff Utd), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Luke Matheson (Wolves)

Alex Newby (Chorley, undisclosed)

Midfielder, 24, joins from the team that recently finished bottom of the National League.

He scored 24 goals in 94 games for Chorley – three of which won him successive goal of the season awards for the club.

“Playing in the Football League has been my goal since the start of my playing career, so I’m delighted that it has materialised,” he said.

-------------------

MK DONS

IN: Daniel Harvie (Ayr United, undisc), Carlton Morris (Norwich, loan)

OUT: Conor McGrandles (Lincoln, free), Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green, free), Jordan Bowery (Mansfield, undisc), Joe Mason, Ben Reeves, Ryan Harley, Dylan Asonganyi (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Louis Thompson (Norwich)

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United, undisclosed)

Former Scotland Under-21 international left-back, 22, said: “I’m an attacking full-back who likes to be aggressive and defend as well as I go forward. I’ll always make sure I work hard up and down the pitch.”

Carlton Morris (Norwich, loan)

Striker re-joins for another loan spell. He scored two goals in 10 appearances, playing a key role in the side’s resurgence during the second half of the season under new boss Russell Martin.

Former Shrewsbury and Rotherham loanee said: “I’m feeling great and I’m looking forward to kicking on next season.”

--------------------

AFC WIMBLEDON

IN:

OUT: Scott Wagstaff, Mitch Pinnock, Rod McDonald, Anthony Wordsworth, Kwesi Appiah (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Nathan Trott (West Ham), Max Sanders (Brighton), Mads Bech Sorensen (Brentford), Joe Day (Cardiff), Julien Lamy (Rotherham)

---------------------

SWINDON TOWN

IN: Diallang Jaiyesimi (Norwich, free)

OUT: Eoin Doyle (Bolton, free), Keshi Anderson (Blackpool, free), Luke McCormick (Plymouth, free)

LOANS EXPIRED: Jerry Yates (Rotherham), Steven Benda (Swansea), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Huddersfield), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester)

Diallang Jaiyesimi (Norwich, free)

Versatile attacker signs permanently from Norwich after impressive loan spell.

The 22-year-old, who had previous League Two loan spells with Grimsby and Yeovil, said: “There were a few teams that were interested but I trust the gaffer. He told me his plans and I’ve been there with him already and I know what he’s like.”

-----------------------

CREWE ALEXANDRA

IN: Ofrrande Zanzala (Accrington, free), Mikael Mandron (Gillingham, free)

OUT: Paul Green, Nicky Hunt (both released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Jamie Jones (Lincoln, free), Chuma Anene (Midtjylland), Michael Nottingham (Blackpool), Stephen Walker (Middlesbrough)

Offrande Zanzala (Accrington Stanley, free)

Congolese striker left Accrington to try and get regular action at newly-promoted Crewe.

Boss David Artell said: “He has a good pedigree and a good back story. He was developed at a Cat One academy (Derby County) and is a good age.

“He had one of the best records for goals per minutes in League One last season. He later had interest from other League One clubs who were offering more money, but he said he had given us his word and was true to that.”

Mikael Mandron (Gillingham, free)

French striker, formerly of Sunderland, Wigan and Colchester, was in and out of Gillingham’s team last season, scoring five goals.

He said: “The key factor was the philosophy of the club and the way the club play. I knew it was a club that was focused on playing good football and playing out from the back.”

-----------------------

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

IN: Luke McCormick (Swindon, free), Ryan Hardie (Blackpool, loan), Frank Nouble (Colchester, free)

OUT: Antoni Sarcevic (Bolton, free), Joel Grant, Ryan Taylor (both released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Alex Palmer (West Brom), George Cooper (Peterborough), Josh Grant (Chelsea), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City)

Frank Nouble (Colchester, free)

Former Ipswich striker joins the 18th club of his career (and he’s still only 28). He just helped Colchester to the League Two play-off semis.

He said: “The size of the club is big, the fanbase is brilliant. That won me over.”

Ryan Hardie (Blackpool, loan)

Scottish striker, 23, scored seven goals in 13 games during a loan spell with the Pilgrims last season. He’s a product of Rangers’ academy.

Boss Ryan Lowe said: “I watched his attitude, his application, his desire, his commitment, and I’ve seen he can score goals.”

Luke McCormick (Swindon, free)

Veteran keeper, soon to be 37, turned down a new deal at Swindon to return to Home Park for a third spell. Will vie with highly-rated 20-year-old Mike Cooper for a starting spot.

Boss Lowe said: “He has got great experience, it’s obviously a club close to his heart, and he is a favourite of the Green Army. We feel Luke will provide good competition for the first team position.”

-------------------------

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

IN: Christopher Missilou (Oldham, free), Jonathan Mitchell (Derby, loan)

OUT: Andy Williams (Cheltenham, undisc), Jordan Turnbull (Salford, free), David Cornell (contract expired), Paul Anderson, Alan McCormack, Reece Hal-Johnson, Billy Waters (all released)

LOANS EXPIRED: Scott Wharton (Blackburn), Callum Morton (West Brom), Lloyd Jones (Luton), James Olayinka (Arsenal)

Christopher Missilou (Oldham, free)

Midfielder, 28, has spent the last two years in League Two having previously played all in his football back in his homeland of France.

Boss Keith Curle said: “He is primarily a defensive midfield player who enjoys the competitive side of the game. He senses danger and helps break things up. He can also step through the lines and he has a good range of passing ability.”

Jonathan Mitchell (Derby, loan)

Another loan spell for the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has previously been sent out to Luton, Oxford, Shrewsbury and Macclesfield.

“The challenge for Jonathan and (fellow keeper) Steve Arnold is to compete with each other and drive each other on,” said boss Curle.