‘There are a lot more questions to be answered’ - Lambert on potential September start for 2020/21

Paul Lambert is unsure when the 2020/21 season will begin.. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes questions over next season will soon come to the fore now a decision has been made regarding 2019/20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An EFL meeting on Tuesday saw the campaign curtailed early, with final standings decided using a points-per-game formula which saw the Blues drop to 11th.

When it was put to Lambert that a decision on the League One season will not be an end to the third tier’s issues, the Town boss said: “Correct, and whether the new season starts in September or October, how do the fans get into the stadium without the vaccine?

“I think that’s another hurdle that people are going to have to get over,” he continued, during an interview with Sky Sports News.

“And the smaller clubs, how will they manage it? It’s going to be so difficult. I think there are a lot more questions to be answered.”

You may also want to watch:

It’s understood a tentative aim is to begin the 2020/21 League One season in September, though that is far from certain. That start date could potentially be pushed back further, in line with the possibility of small crowds being able to return to stadiums.

MORE: ‘There are things I would do differently’ - Lambert on what went wrong and questions over his future

Lambert, a former Borussia Dortmund player, has kept a firm eye on the Bundesliga since it’s return to action last month and highlighted the impact the lack of spectators has had on the behind-closed-doors games.

“The problem is that you don’t have that same intensity,” he said. “Decisions get made and normally people would be in a frenzy, managers would be going to the fourth official and giving him stick, but there’s nothing of that because the adrenaline’s not there from the support.

“You’ve not really seen that in the Bundesliga, they’ve really accepted the decisions. It’s a major, major miss without a doubt and it’ll be the same here.

“It just illustrates how football needs the fans. It doesn’t matter what you say about it or what kind of coverage you want to have of it, without the people coming into the stadium, it’s definitely not the same game.

“There’s no home advantage with it, you turn up, you could actually play on your training pitch, it’s not any different really. You’ve got none of that real pressure where, for example, if you’re having a bad game and you’re thinking ‘Do I want to take the ball here or the crowd are going to get on my back?’. You don’t have that any more, that’s gone.”