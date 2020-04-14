Six captains from League One and League Two to lead dialogue over potential wage deferrals

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and captain Luke Chambers. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

The EFL and PFA have issued a joint statement regarding the specific issues facing clubs in League One and Two as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following discussions over the weekend, it’s been decided to form a working group of six club captains or PFA delegates from third and fourth tier clubs in order to ‘engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages’.

The statement reads: “The EFL has continued to hold constructive discussions over the Easter weekend with representatives of the PFA in respect of the issues created by the Covid-19 crisis, with a particular focus on clubs in League One and League Two. In addition, the EFL held further talks with clubs from those divisions at the end of last week.

“The EFL and member clubs recognise that each club will hold individual discussions with players and that agreements will be reached at a local level. At the same time, clubs in League One and League Two have acknowledged the strength of a collective approach to support and inform their decisions.

MORE: ‘It will be dangerous to ask footballers to play 90 minutes’ – Lambert on potential return to action without a proper pre-season

“As a result of these discussions, it has been agreed that the EFL and PFA will form a working group of six club captains/PFA delegates from League One and Two, supported by a representative nominated by the PFA, to engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages.

“While the working group will not be a formal negotiating body, it will help to ensure that players are fully informed as they continue to hold discussions with individual clubs.

“In establishing the new group, the EFL and PFA acknowledge the common problems faced by the League and member clubs, and the need for all parties to be part of a solution.

“Dialogue with the working group will enable the League both to listen to the concerns of players and to explain the extent of the financial challenges. It will focus not just on the short term (May and June) but will address the medium-term position from the start of July onwards and into next season.

MORE: Town youngster Dobra close to signing new long-term contract

“In order to deal with the most immediate payroll issue, the EFL is recommending to clubs that local discussions are held with players in respect of the month of April only.

“A compromise proposal has been agreed between the EFL and the PFA for those clubs engaged in deferral negotiations with their players, meaning that, up to a maximum of 25 per cent of players’ wages for April may be conditionally deferred within the following limits: Players earning less than £2,500 per month will be paid in full, the 25 per cent reduction must not take any player below £2,500 per month.

“This is a recommendation and not a directive as there are clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time.

MORE: ‘People have realised that women can play’ – Town skipper Crump hopes season that wasn’t will still count for something

“Further conditions may be agreed at a local level through discussions between individual clubs and players.

“The current position in respect of the Championship is that clubs last week agreed to conduct wage negotiations with players at a local level, while making financial information available to support their position.

“A number of Championship Clubs have concluded agreements with players and others will be holding discussions this week.”

Ipswich Town have put the vast majority of their off-field staff on furlough – the government paying 80% of wages (up to £2,500 a month) for those unable to work at this current time – with owner Marcus Evans topping up all salaries to 100%.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has said he and his coaching staff are prepared to defer wages during the current crisis and he believes the club’s players will discuss doing something similar.

Speaking on talkSPORT recently, he said: “I think lads will do that, they’ll probably get together and say ‘listen, we need to try and help’ in time.

“The criticism they take is pretty severe at certain times but most of the guys are good at heart really and I think they will definitely get together and say ‘OK, how can we help’, even if it’s just a little bit.”