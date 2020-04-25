Promotion mini-tournament ‘proposed’ to decide League One season... leaving Town on the outside looking in

Ipswich Town slipped from 1st to 10th in the League One table under Paul Lambert at the start of 2020. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Promotion from both League One and League Two could be decided by mini tournaments involving eight teams, according to reports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portman Road is likely to be empty when football finally resumes, according to EFL boss Rick Parry Picture: PA SPORT Portman Road is likely to be empty when football finally resumes, according to EFL boss Rick Parry Picture: PA SPORT

The EFL’s preference remans to complete the season in full, once it’s safe to do so, but contingency plans are being discussed in the event that is not possible.

According to Sky Sports, one play would see the top eight sides in each the third and fourth tiers competing in a mini-tournament to decide the three teams promoted from the two divisions. With Ipswich sitting 10th, Paul Lambert’s men would be left on the outside looking in.

The report, which states the proposal was discussed during a meeting of club captains on Friday, also says a plan to promote the top two teams from each of the three EFL leagues and an extra side relegated at the end of 2020/21 to return each division to 24 teams.

However, no decisions will be made until it’s clear how the UK will proceed out of lockdown.

EFL clubs won’t return to training until at least May 16, with a June 6 return to action the earliest possible date for matches to resume.

An EFL statement this weekend again insisted the league’s belief that completing the season in full is the primary option, but admitted this would not be possible until a thorough testing regime was in place.

The EFL statement reads: “The position of the EFL remains unchanged in that the priority is to resume the 2019/20 season as soon as it is possible with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on guidance from the relevant authorities. The health and well-being of the nation has to come first.

You may also want to watch:

“However, it is also our view that a successful return to playing in this country can only come about through a continued collaborative approach with all stakeholders, including the Premier League and Football Association, in order for important issues to be aligned such as, but not limited to, scheduling of fixtures, promotion, relegation and the opening and closing of transfer windows. This work has been ongoing for some time and will continue in the weeks ahead.

“Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country’s front-line workers, the Emergency services, League and Club staff members.

“The EFL’s medical advisor is working with a select group of medical professionals and sports scientists to ensure their collective expertise is utilised to address these issues. This group will consider the latest medical information and evidence from both in the UK and abroad, particularly around the viability and accessibility of the various Covid-19 tests that are currently available.

“As part of our work to address the broader challenges posed by Covid-19, the EFL will continue to engage in dialogue with the Government, football partners, member Clubs and other relevant stakeholders about the evolving situation.

The EFL have announced that the 2019/20 season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavrius crisis. Photo: PA The EFL have announced that the 2019/20 season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavrius crisis. Photo: PA

“At this time our operational mitigation and scenario planning is continuing so that when it is appropriate and safe for football to return at EFL Clubs up and down the country, we can make the necessary determinations quickly and with some clarity. This work includes the relevant protocols for playing behind closed doors at all 71 Clubs and access to those matches for our broadcast partners and supporters.

“In consideration of the current challenges, a variety of proposals and ideas have also been put forward by EFL Clubs in relation to operational and financial matters. While these contributions are welcome, it is important to emphasise that there is a range of opinion among our membership and that no decisions have been taken at this stage.

“In addition, the EFL Board is also consulting with member Clubs about potential changes to financial regulations with the aim of improving the current position. These discussions follow on from the reviews of divisional cost control measures that were already underway at the start of the outbreak.

“The EFL Board will continue to lead dialogue with members via divisional representatives on all EFL matters to ensure any future decisions are reflective of the collective position and in the interests of the League and football as a whole.”