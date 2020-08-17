E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

PUBLISHED: 10:10 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 17 August 2020

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are the joint-fourth favourites to lift the League One title in 2020/21, according to bookies.

Paul Lambert’s men, who started last season as second favourites for the crown, finished a poor 11th in the eventual table after the campaign was halted by coronavirus.

And oddsmakers Bet 365 think there are five other teams more likely to win the title this time around, headed by runaway favourites Sunderland at 7/1.

Peterborough and Portsmouth are joint second at 10/1, followed by newly-relegated Hull and last season’s surprise package Oxford at 11/1.

MORE: Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Town are next at 12/1, along with another relegated side, Charlton.

Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood are behind those, at 16/1.

Town sit in roughly the same spot when it comes to the odds on getting promoted - they are priced at 4/1, behind the sides listed above. Again, Sunderland are favourites at 9/4.

The Blues are expected to announce a triple transfer swoop today - striker Oli Hawkins, left back Stephen Ward and keeper David Cornell.

