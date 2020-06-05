E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart expects the League One season to be called off this week Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart believes 15 League One teams will vote to end the season next week.

The EFL and its clubs will meet on Tuesday, where it’s highly likely a decision will be made on the outcome of the season at third-tier level, with the expectation of the campaign being curtailed early and final standings decided using a straight points-per-game model.

Ipswich Town, who have also suggested an amendment to the above EFL plan which would see the play-offs expanded, have consistently stated their desire to complete the scheduled fixture list as planned.

However, Stewart is convinced that will not happen.

“The consensus we get is there is no desire to complete the fixtures,” Stewart, whose side would be automatically promoted should the EFL plan be actioned, said.

MORE: ‘I hope I’m wrong’ - Lambert expects League One season to be cancelled next week

“We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on.

“I don’t think for one minute the team that is fourth bottom, just out of the relegation positions, is going to want to continue and the teams right up to 10th will feel the same..

“The fact is it is going to cost us £150,000 to do the testing and you have to bring people out of furlough.”

Ipswich’s proposal will be discussed and potentially voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, along with the much-discussed ‘margin-for-error’ system put forward by Tranmere.

However, the expectation remains that the EFL’s preferred framework will ultimately be passed.

