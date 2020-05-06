E-edition Read the EADT online edition
League One season ‘could be cancelled as early as next week’

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 May 2020

Ipswich Town are currently 10th in League One

Ipswich Town are currently 10th in League One

The League One and League Two seasons could be abandoned as soon as next week, according to reports.

The EFL are due to meet next Thursday and, at that meeting, The Telegraph are reporting the prospect of cancelling the third and fourth tier seasons will be formally raised and then potentially put to a vote.

That is because, the report says, the EFL have can canvassed opinion and found an overwhelming desire among clubs to call the season now, with as few as three League One clubs keen to complete the remaining schedule. Ipswich Town have always publicly stated their desire to finish the season on the grounds of sporting integrity as well as a belief they could potentially still make the play-offs.

Any vote to cancel the season at this stage would require a majority of 75%.

MORE: Significant number of Ipswich Town season ticket holders renew despite coronavirus uncertainty

It’s stated a study has concluded it will cost clubs at least £700,000 to stage their remaining games with no method of bringing the vast majority of that money back into the club, due to the fact they are certain to be played behind closed doors.

A suggestion of limiting League One and League Two’s return to only include play-off games is not likely to gain any support, while any curtailed seasons would likely be decided on a points-per-game basis. That scenario would see Ipswich drop to 11th, behind Gillingham.

Speaking on Tuesday at Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, EFL chairman Rick Parry called on the Premier League to support the leagues below with a rescue package due to a £200m funding blackhole expected by September.

