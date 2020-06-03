E-edition Read the EADT online edition
EFL decision on League One season set to be delayed further

PUBLISHED: 15:17 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 03 June 2020

The 2020/21 EFL season could be delayed until fans are allowed to return to grounds, according to EFL chaurman Rick Parry

Rachel Edge

The long-awaited EFL vote that could determine the outcome of the League One season is set to be delayed further.

A vote was due to be held next Monday as the EFL and the 23 third tier clubs look to find a way of concluding the season, but that is now set to be pushed back 24 hours to Tuesday at the earliest.

Voting papers were not issued to clubs until Wednesday and, with the regulations stating sides must have five working days to consider the options on the ballot paper, that means the vote won’t be held until Tuesday.

The delay is down to the fact the EFL invited clubs to come up with alternatives to their preferred framework, with the governing body proposing to conclude the campaign using a points-per-game basis and play out a four-team play-off competition for the final promotion spot.

At least three alternatives are understood to have been suggested formally, with the proposal put forward by Tranmere gaining the most traction.

MORE: Tranmere’s expanded play-off plan ‘designed specifically to avoid relegation’ - claim

Rovers have suggested applying a margin-for-error to the promotion and relegation places, in a bid to even the playing field when it comes to clubs holding games in hand and taking into account historical data which shows teams who have enjoyed upturns in form towards the end of seasons.

Tranmere’s suggestion would only see clubs relegated if they remain in the bottom three once the margin-for-error was applied, with the play-offs expanded to include all sides with a chance of making the top six using the margin-for-error. Those play-offs would include Doncaster in ninth, with Ipswich not involved and finishing 11th, while Tranmere would stay up.

Peterborough United, who would drop out of the top six under the EFL’s original plan, are also said to have put forward a proposal for an expanded play-off competition.

Ipswich have always stated their desire to continue the League One season when it’s safe to do so, which will be one of the options on the ballot paper.

Those proposals are set to be voted on next week, with a 51% majority needed for them to be passed.

Despite suggestions regarding alternatives, it’s still expected the majority of clubs will vote to end the season now.

