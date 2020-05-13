E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

EFL delay players return to training, plan ‘comprehensive testing programme’ – and keep door open on League One season finishing

PUBLISHED: 20:54 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:54 13 May 2020

The EFL have moved the date on which players can return to training back to May 25 - but made no decision on the future of the season

The EFL have moved the date on which players can return to training back to May 25 - but made no decision on the future of the season

Archant

The EFL appears to have pushed back a decision on whether to abandon the League One season - and moved the date on which players can return to training.

The EFL Board met today with reports widely suggesting that the League One and Two seasons would be cancelled this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the EFL issued a statement tonight saying that more consultation is needed before the next steps are taken.

MORE: EFL clubs on brink of disaster, must finish season behind closed doors - report

Players were due to be able to return to training on Saturday, but that has now been moved back until May 25 at the earliest.

The statement also mentions the need to finalise ‘a comprehensive testing programme on matchdays and non-matchdays’ - perhaps suggesting that the season isn’t dead in the water just yet.

Previously, June 6 had been said to be the date targeted for a return, behind closed doors, with 56 days needed to complete the season, including play-offs.

If players can’t return to training until May 25, that date seems to be in serious doubt.

The statement reads: “The EFL Board has met today to further consider the many complex financial and operational matters resulting out of the COVID-19 crisis, including how the 2019/20 campaign is concluded.

Ipswich Town's League One season continues to hang in the balance Picture: PA SPORTIpswich Town's League One season continues to hang in the balance Picture: PA SPORT

MORE: Coronavirus will only deepen the football divide - and Town are on the wrong side

While there is much debate and discussion taking place publicly and privately regarding what should, or could, happen next, the EFL will continue to undertake consultation with our members before the next steps are determined.

“Current attention is clearly on the immediate next steps, but the long-term impact on the League and its Clubs remains as stark as previously outlined, and solutions are still required to fill the financial hole left by the crisis. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors.

“In addition, the EFL is mindful of the pressing need for clarity in a number of areas, including the practicalities and timeframes of Clubs being able to facilitate a return to training. To address this, Clubs have today been issued with the latest draft of the EFL’s ‘Return to Training Protocols’, so that they can prepare appropriately.

“However, until all outstanding matters are concluded, including finalising a comprehensive testing programme on matchdays and non-matchdays, the EFL Board has informed its Clubs that a return to training should not take place until 25 May at the earliest.

MORE: Playing on, legal action, voiding it all and financial woe - opinion continues to swirl in week League One could be cancelled

“Dialogue continues with our colleagues across the footballing and political landscape regarding these and other issues, and the EFL is committed to keeping all relevant parties updated on key decisions and developments as they occur.”

Conference calls with clubs in Leagues One and Two are expected to take place tomorrow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager thanks hospital heroes who ‘saved her life’ during coronavirus battle

18-year-old Casey Davies was told she had a chest infection, before testing positive for Covid-19 on her fifth test Picture: CASEY DAVIES

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Foxhall Road closure announced to allow rubbish tip to re-open

Foxhall Recycling Centre re-opens on Thursday to those with appointments - but Foxhall Road will be closed to general traffic. PIcture: ARCHANT

Home birth service is up and running again in east Suffolk and north Essex

The home birth service at The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has resumed. Pictured is Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

EFL delay players return to training, plan ‘comprehensive testing programme’ – and keep door open on League One season finishing

The EFL have moved the date on which players can return to training back to May 25 - but made no decision on the future of the season
Drive 24