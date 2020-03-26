E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

League One journalists pick their team of the year so far... See which five Ipswich Town players received votes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2020

From top left (clockwise); Matt Crooks (Rotherham), Ivan Toney (Peterborough), Fankaty Dabo (Coventry) and Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) all made the League One writers' combined team of the season so far. Photos: PA/Archant

From top left (clockwise); Matt Crooks (Rotherham), Ivan Toney (Peterborough), Fankaty Dabo (Coventry) and Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) all made the League One writers' combined team of the season so far. Photos: PA/Archant

Archant

With no football to report on, the journalists who cover League One clubs have put forward the best team of the season so far based on performances against their club. No-one from Ipswich Town makes the most selected or back-up team, but five different players did receive votes...

STU SAYS

Journalists were asked to pick a team based on the most impressive performances given against the club they report on. The fact that Ipswich Town don’t have anyone in the most selected XI or the second most selected XI speaks volumes about their season.

Out of the 220 votes cast, Ipswich players received just six. The only player who received multiple nominations... Gwion Edwards, selected for his displays against Coventry recently (though that now feels a lifetime ago) and Lincoln.

The other Blues players picked were Kane Vincent-Young (Shrewsbury), Luke Garbutt (Southend), Emyr Huws and James Norwood (both Wycombe).

It is perhaps a surprise that Flynn Downes, almost certainly set to be named Town’s player of the year, didn’t get picked by anyone. Then again, he was up against some stiff central midfield opposition in the form of Liam Walsh (Coventry), Matt Crooks (Rotherham), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) and Ben Whiteman (Doncaster).

Luke Woolfenden has attracted interest from clubs higher up the pyramid with his calm displays at the back, but the 21-year-old is overlooked in favour of some big, no-nonsense centre-backs in the form of Harry Souttar (Fleetwood), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Rob Dickie (Oxford) and Christian Burgess (Portsmouth).

Kayden Jackson, with 11 goals and seven assists, might also feel a little hard done by not to receive a single vote. The fact most went for a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system went against him though, as did the fact that Ivan Toney has quite clearly been the stand-out striker/player in the division.

The lack of a contribution from someone who watches Burton undoubtedly didn’t help Town’s cause given the Blues produced one of their best displays of the season against them at Portman Road – Jackson, Alan Judge, Jackson and Will Keane all shining in a 4-1 win.

Ultimately though, Town players received the 10th most votes and they find themselves 10th in the table. You can’t really argue with that.

MOST SELECTED XI (4-3-3)

GK - Marko Marosi (Coventry) 5 votes

RB - Fankaty Dabo (Coventry) 11

CB - Harry Souttar (Fleetwood) 8

CB - Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham) 11

LB - Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) 7

CM - Matt Crooks (Rotherham) 9

CM - Liam Walsh (Coventry) 8

CM - James Henry (Oxford) 8

RW - Chris Maguire (Sunderland) 7

LW - Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) 9

ST - Ivan Toney (Peterborough) 16

THE ‘RESERVE’ XI (4-3-3)

GK - Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland) 4

RB - Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood) 3

CB - Rob Dickie (Oxford) 4

CB - Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) 5

LB - Josh Ruffels (Oxford) 3

M - Luke O’Nien (Sunderland) 5

M - Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) 5

M - Ben Whiteman (Doncaster) 5

RF - Siriki Dembele (Peterborough) 5

CF - Matt Godden (Coventry) 4

LF - Rhys Healey (MK Dons) 3

VOTES PER CLUB (percentage in brackets)

40 - Coventry (18.18)

34 - Rotherham (15.45)

23 - Peterborough (10.45)

20 - Oxford (9.09)

18 - Portsmouth (8.18)

16 - Sunderland (7.27)

15 - Fleetwood (6.81)

9 - Wycombe (4.09)

8 - Doncaster (3.63)

6 - IPSWICH (2.72)

5 - Gillingham (2.27)

5 - Rochdale (2.27)

3 - Accrington (1.36)

3 - Blackpool (1.36)

3 - Burton (1.36)

3 - MK Dons (1.36)

3 - Tranmere (1.36)

2 - Lincoln (0.9)

1 - Bolton (0.45)

1 - Bristol Rov (0.45)

1 - Southend (0.45)

1 - Wimbledon (0.45)

0 - Shrewsbury (0)

SELECTIONS

ACCRINGTON STANLEY (Charlotte Coates, Lancashire Telegraph)

Marosi (Coventry)

O’Nien (Sunderland)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Dickie (Oxford)

Coyle (Fleetwood)

Maguire (Sunderland)

Walsh (Coventry)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Toney (Peterborough)

Dembele (Peterborough)

AFC WIMBLEDON – (Daniel Marsh, South London Press)

McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Dabo (Coventry)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Henry (Oxford)

Barlaser (Rotherham)

Maguire (Sunderland)

Shipley (Coventry)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Toney (Peterborough)

BLACKPOOL/FLEETWOOD – (Matt Scrafton, Blackpool Gazette)

Sanchez (Rochdale)

Dabo (Coventry)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Dickie (Oxford)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Walsh (Coventry)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Whiteman (Doncaster)

Browne (Oxford)

Ferrier (Tranmere)

Toney (Peterborough)

BOLTON WANDERERS – (Marc Iles, The Bolton News)

McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Dabo (Coventry)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Burgess (Portsmouth)

Ruffels (Oxford)

Walsh (Coventry)

Bridcutt (Lincoln)

Maguire (Sunderland)

Shipley (Coventry)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Toney (Peterborough)

BRISTOL ROVERS (Sam Frost, Bristol Live)

Bonham (Gillingham)

Burgess (Portsmouth)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Dabo (Coventry)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Walsh (Coventry)

Henry (Oxford)

Toney (Peterbrough)

Healey (MK Dons)

COVENTRY CITY – (Andy Turner, Coventry Live)

Oxley (Southend)

Edwards (Ipswich)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Wood (Rotherham)

Ruffels (Oxford)

Barlasser (Rotherham)

Whiteman (Doncaster)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Politic (Bolton)

Toney (Peterborough)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

DONCASTER ROVERS – (Liam Hoden, Doncaster Free Press)

Marosi (Coventry)

Coyle (Fleetwood)

Dickie (Oxford)

Tucker (Gillingham)

O’Nien (Sunderland)

Henry (Oxford)

Branagan (Oxford)

O’Hare (Coventry)

Evans (Fleetwood)

Godden (Coventry)

Maguire (Sunderland)

GILLINGHAM – (Luke Cawdell, Kent Online)

Marosi (Coventry)

Ruffles (Oxford)

Brayford (Burton)

Hyam (Coventry)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Naylor (Portsmouth)

Gorrin (Oxford)

Broadhead (Burton)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Henry (Oxford)

Gnanduillet (Blackpool)

IPSWICH TOWN – (Stuart Watson, East Anglian Daily Times)

McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Dabo (Coventry)

Stewart (Wycombe)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Matheson (Rochdale)

Barlaser (Rotherham)

Walsh (Coventry)

Henry (Oxford)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Toney (Peterborough)

LINCOLN CITY – (Mark Whiley, Lincolnshire Live)

Iversen (Rotherham)

Edwards (Ipswich)

Burgess (Portsmouth)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Clark (Accrington)

Kelly (Coventry)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Maguire (Sunderland)

Toney (Peterborough)

Godden (Coventry)

MK DONS – (Toby Lock, MK Citizen)

Evtimov (Accrington)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Dabo (Coventry)

Fuller (Gillingham)

O’Nien (Sunderland)

Gooch (Sunderland)

Shipley (Coventry)

Ladapo (Rotherham)

Toney (Peterborough)

Eisa (Peterborough)

OXFORD UNITED – (David Pritchard, Oxford Mail)

Bass (Portsmouth)

Coyle (Fleetwood)

Willis (Sunderland)

Wood (Rotherham)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Shipley (Coventry)

Fraser (Burton)

Ogbene (Rotherham)

O’Hare (Coventry)

Dembele (Peterborough)

Toney (Peterborough)

PETERBOROUGH UNITED – (Alan Swann, Peterborough Telegraph)

Bass (Portsmouth)

Dabo (Coventry)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Andrew (Fleetwood)

Walsh (Coventry)

Whiteman (Doncaster)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Sadlier (Doncaster)

Gnanduillet (Blackpool)

Maxim Biamou (Coventry)

PORTSMOUTH – (Neil Allen, Portsmouth News)

McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Dabo (Coventry)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Monthe (Tranmere)

Butler (Peterborough)

Whiteman (Doncaster)

Barlaser (Rotherham)

Henry (Oxford)

Dembele (Peterborough)

Healey (MK Dons)

Toney (Peterborough)

ROTHERHAM UNITED – (Paul Davis, Rotherham Advertiser)

Sanchez (Rochdale)

Dabo (Coventry)

Bolger (Lincoln)

Sykes (Accrington)

Osew (Wimbledon)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Walsh (Coventry)

Whiteman (Doncaster)

Healey (MK Dons)

Toney (Peterborough)

Dembele (Peterborough)

SHREWSBURY (Lewis Cox, Express and Star)

Sanchez (Rochdale)

Vincent-Young (Ipswich)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Ogilvie (Gillingham)

Olosunde (Rotherham)

Browne (Oxford)

Crooks (Rotherham)

Ramsey (Doncaster)

Taylor-Blackett (Tranmere)

Morris (Fleetwood)

Akinde (Gillingham)

SOUTHEND UNITED (Chris Phillips, Southend Echo)

Marosi (Coventry)

O’Nien (Sunderland)

Burgess (Portsmouth)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Garbutt (Ipswich)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Dembele (Peteborough)

Sadlier (Doncaster)

Henry (Oxford)

Toney (Peterborough)

Gnanduillet (Blackpool)

AFC SUNDERLAND – (Phil Smith, Sunderland Echo)

Iversen (Rotherham)

O’Nien (Sunderland)

Ihiekwe (Rotherham)

Dickie (Oxford)

McCallum (Coventry)

Barlaser (Rotherham)

Walsh (Coventry)

Henry (Oxford)

Maguire (Sunderland)

Toney (Peterborough)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

TRANMERE ROVERS – (Tom Cavilla, Liverpool Echo)

Marosi (Coventry)

Dabo (Coventry)

Souttar (Fleetwood)

Stewart (Wycombe)

Jacobson (Wycombe)

Ogbene (Rotherham)

Brannagan (Oxford)

Close (Portsmouth)

Curtis (Portsmouth)

Toney (Peterborough)

Godden (Coventry)

WYCOMBE WANDERERS – (James Richings, Bucks Free Press)

Blackman (Bristol Rovers)

Dabo (Coventry City)

McFadzean (Coventry City)

Souttar (Fleetwood Town)

Matheson (Rochdale)

McKay (Fleetwood Town)

McCallum (Coventry City)

Huws (Ipswich Town)

Toney (Peterborough United)

Godden (Coventry City)

Norwood (Ipswich Town)

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

League One journalists pick their team of the year so far... See which five Ipswich Town players received votes

From top left (clockwise); Matt Crooks (Rotherham), Ivan Toney (Peterborough), Fankaty Dabo (Coventry) and Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) all made the League One writers' combined team of the season so far. Photos: PA/Archant

‘We’ll come through this stronger’ - MP on Ipswich’s coronavirus fight

Members of the public in masks hours before it was announced the country would be on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: NHS clap for carers brings tears to people’s eyes

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trio fined and sentenced to unpaid work after toilet roll theft

Three men have been sentenced after stealing toilet roll, hand sanitiser, a microwave and a laptop Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24