Kieron Dyer warns that Town’s young stars won’t hang about with the Blues in League One

15 April, 2020 - 06:00
Kieron Dyer, concerned Town's young stars will leave if Town don't get out of League One quickly Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kieron Dyer has said it’s vital Ipswich Town get out of League One as soon as possible if they want to hang on to their young stars.

Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden, talk of them leaving the Blues in the summer Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFlynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden, talk of them leaving the Blues in the summer Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The former Blues midfielder, 41, who made almost 100 appearances for the club before a big money move to Newcastle in the summer of 1999, doesn’t want to hear any talk that another year in the division wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Town currently sit in 10th place, seven points away from the play-offs. If/when the season restarts they face a stiff task to get into the top six, having just eight games left.

Already there is talk the likes of Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes could be on their way out of Portman Road in the summer.

It is a trend Dyer says will continue if Town don’t get back in the Championship soon.

“It’s a domino effect,” he said.

“The higher up the leagues you are the more you get to keep your assets. Being in League One is no good. The quicker we get out of it the better.

“I’ve heard some people say another season in League One wouldn’t be a bad thing, but I strongly disagree.

“I can almost guarantee you if Ipswich somehow got back in the Championship next season, the likes of Luke (Woolfenden) and Flynn (Downes) would stay another year.

“You aren’t going to be able to keep that kind of talent if you are in League One. But the Championship gives a pathway, the Premier League isn’t too far away. You can see young players staying.

“Take a player like Kane Vincent-Young. He’s an Ipswich asset. Is it going to be harder or easier to keep him if we are back in the Championship?”

Ipswich-born Dyer, who played 33 times for England and made almost 200 appearances in an injury-hit career for Newcastle, still has an affinity for his home-town club.

“There has been no benefit from being in League One,” he added.

“I like the club being a family club. But after relegation we have already seen cuts. I’m not talking playing staff, I’m talking bread and butter staff, receptionists, tea ladies. Part of the family.

“There will be little benefit staying any longer in this division. A successful Football Club has a better impact on everyone – fans, staff, players, everyone connected.”

