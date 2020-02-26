Who the League One 'experts' are backing to win promotion... spoiler alert, it's not looking good for Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert, Darren Ferguson, Phil Parkinson and Paul Warne will all be hoping to win promotion this season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Archant

Journalists covering clubs throughout League One have had their say on the three teams that will win promotion this season.

Rotherham Manager Paul Warne with Paul Lambert before kick-off. Picture Pagepix Ltd Rotherham Manager Paul Warne with Paul Lambert before kick-off. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Marc Iles - Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers

Phil Parkinson has got his Sunderland side playing the way he wants now.

He's always had a track record of promotion and he's showing it again at the Stadium of Light.

Rotherham have been steady all season. Powerful side who don't give a lot away. I think they will do enough to get automatic.

And I'm backing Posh to do it the hard way and beat Coventry in the play-offs. Too many goals in that team to be spending another season in League One.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town, Paul Warne's Rotherham United (top left), Darren Ferguson's Peterborough (bottom left), Phil Parkinson's Sunderland (top right) and Mark Robins' Coventry (bottom right) are all in promotion contention. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town, Paul Warne's Rotherham United (top left), Darren Ferguson's Peterborough (bottom left), Phil Parkinson's Sunderland (top right) and Mark Robins' Coventry (bottom right) are all in promotion contention. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Sam Frost - Bristol Post, Bristol Rovers

Coventry are the best footballing side and I see them stealing the title ahead of Rotherham who will still go up automatically.

The play-offs are a lottery, but I think Sunderland are best equipped to win them with a solid defence and a huge fan base.

David Pritchard - Oxford Mail, Oxford United

Peterborough team manager: Darren Ferguson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Peterborough team manager: Darren Ferguson. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rotherham: The most powerful team I've seen in the division and have won more games than anyone else. Can beat you up physically, but also have quality once they've won the right to play.

Sunderland: They have put their mid-season wobble behind them. Now the biggest club in League One are on a roll, they will be hard to stop.

Posh: The only side this season to take Oxford apart and have the division's best attacking unit, plus seven of their remaining 11 games are against teams in the bottom half.

Paul Davis - Rotherham Advertiser, Rotherham United

When Rotherham are at the top of their game they are the most effective side in the division and are capable of over-running the opposition.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins Picture: PA SPORT Coventry City manager Mark Robins Picture: PA SPORT

Posh have the best attack and can beat anyone, while Coventry rarely lose and can't be discounted.

Sunderland have real momentum. When things are going badly their fans can be a hindrance. When things are going well, though, that mass support is a magnificent advantage.

Fleetwood impress me but a tough run-in might be their downfall. Portsmouth are organised and have the flair of Ronan Curtis, but I see them finishing in the top six rather than the top two.

Rotherham and Sunderland to go up automatically, with Posh winning promotion via the play-offs.

Lewis Cox - Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury Town

Phil Parkinson won League One manager of the month for January. Picture: PA SPORT Phil Parkinson won League One manager of the month for January. Picture: PA SPORT

Rotherham are comfortably the top side. Strong, well-drilled with a lively attack.

Tough to pick the other two, but Coventry don't lose many so that could see them over the line while I think Wycombe will just miss out and Sunderland to just edge Posh in the play-offs.

Sam Edwards - BBC Cambridgeshire, Peterborough United

Rotherham - strong, physical and have developed a knack of getting over the line in tight games recently.

Coventry - doesn't look like their FA Cup run was a distraction as they are 12 unbeaten and going strong.

Posh - helped over the line by a 30+ goal Ivan Toney. He'll score the winner v Sunderland in the play-off final.

Stuart Watson - East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town

Coventry have only lost three games, Sunderland are on the march under Parkinson and Rotherham look like a team who can get the job done. Ipswich, sadly, appear to have left themselves too much to do.

Andy Turner - Coventry Telegraph, Coventry City

Rotherham, Coventry, Sunderland although not necessarily in that order.

They are the three form teams at the minute and have a bit of momentum.

Rotherham have lost just one in the last 14 in the league, as have Coventry and Sunderland. Sunderland appear to be the side who are making a late assault just at the right time.

You can't rule out Posh, however as they are the most well equipped in terms of fire power out of the lot of them.

Ultimately, it will be down to who can hold their nerve and form.

Chris Phillips - Southend Echo, Southend United

Rotherham and Sunderland will be the top two. They're strong sides and seem to be gathering momentum at the right time, and they still have Southend to play!

The play-offs are always hard to predict but Posh were the best team I'd seen for a while and they have superb attacking options.

It's hard to judge who's any good against Southend though!

Toby Lock - MK Citizen, MK Dons.

Promoted teams: Rotherham, Sunderland, Coventry.

Rotherham seem to have found their strut at the right time and from here I cannot see them letting up in the next couple of months. I think Sunderland will begin to flex their muscle in the run-in, meaning Coventry will slip out of the automatic spots late on but sneak through in the play-offs. It's a close call between them and Posh though.

Luke Cawdell - Kent Messenger, Gillingham

Gillingham are doing their best to join the party under Steve Evans and this week he assured fans here that they WILL be promoted if they can reach the play-offs. It remains a massive challenge to make them though. I think it's between Coventry, Rotherham and Sunderland for the automatics. Those are the three picks for me, but l would love it if Steve Evans can achieve what few believe can be done and take the Gills up.