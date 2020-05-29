Decision regarding League One future set to be delayed further

There is still no decision regarding the futute of League One. Picture: PA Archant

A decision on the fate of the League One season is said to have been delayed further.

The EFL board met once again on Wednesday to discuss the way forward in the third tier, after clubs had submitted a wide range of responses to a framework published by the governing body last week.

The EFL framework sets out how final standings would be decided on a straight points-per-game basis in the event of a campaign being halted early but, following feedback and suggestions, The Guardian are reporting that no consensus was reached.

That means a vote, which could have been held as early as Monday, will now be delayed due to the fact clubs must be given five working days to consider the options available to them. That means a vote is unlikely to be held before Monday, June 8.

Options put to clubs are likely to include resuming play, the points-per-game resolution, potentially scrapping relegation and perhaps even playing an expanded play-off tournament.

It’s widely believed a vast majority of League One clubs would vote to end the season early, with Ipswich one of six sides to publicly state their desire to play the remaining fixtures in full.

A 51% voting majority, 12 clubs in the case of League One, is required to pass any decision on the fate of the season.

It was yesterday announced the Premier League will be resuming matches on June 17.