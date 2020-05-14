E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Championship aiming for June restart, League One season still likely to be cancelled

PUBLISHED: 10:04 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 14 May 2020

The League One season still looks likely to be cancelled

The Championship is targeting a return to action in the second week of June - but the League One and Two season still look likely to be cancelled.

According to the BBC, following yesterday’s EFL Board meeting, clubs in the second tier are moving towards a June 13 date to resume their season, behind closed doors.

However, Ipswich Town’s League One campaign and the League Two season are still likely to be cancelled.

Clubs in the third and fourth tiers are meeting over the next couple of days, with various issues to be discussed including how to decide the promotion and relegation places if the seasons are ended.

The EFL last night moved the date on which players can return to training back from May 16 to May 25, with rules including no tackling, twice-weekly coronavirus testing and players having to bring their own drinks.

MORE: EFL delay players return to training, plan ‘comprehensive testing programme’ – and keep door open on League One season finishing

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said earlier this week that he’d be ‘amazed’ if the League One season continued, adding it would be “very difficult to restart.”

And, speaking to Sky Sports, Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards also voiced concern about resuming the action in League One.

“There’s no way you can possibly make a player play football in these circumstances,” he said. “Everyone has their own interpretation on how this looks for them, in terms of health and financial etc.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable going back in, not until you know it’s 100 per cent safe to do so.

I know you can be tested two or three times a week, but how can we justify that when people are struggling to get tests who think they’ve got coronavirus?

“That is a bit of a PR nightmare for the EFL and would come back at them.

“It just seems crazy that we put football ahead of the public health at the moment. We’re in a global pandemic, we’ve never witnessed anything like this in our lifetimes before and to think football is more important and needs to be restarted over the next three of four months - when the bigger picture is that we want to get rid of coronavirus – it seems bizarre that we’re even having the conversation.”





Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

