League One set for £2.5m salary cap

League One looks set to introduce a £2.5m salary cap for players, according to reports.

At Monday’s EFL AGM, clubs voted to lower the threshold needed to pass a vote on the issue, with it now standing at two thirds of a division, having previously been 75%.

That paves the way for a vote on salary caps in Leagues One and Two in the coming weeks, with the ‘majority of clubs’ said to be behind plans currently being drawn up.

In League One, a squad budget of £2.5m looks set to be agreed, while in League Two it will be £1.25m. Both figures include bonuses and other clauses.

Restrictions on squad sizes also look set to be introduced, with clubs limited to 20 senior professionals. Players under the age of 21 will be exempt from the salary cap.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has previously been an outspoken critic of Financial Fair Play rules, saying they simply hadn’t worked in the Championship, leaving an uneven playing field in terms of wages.

The second tier also looks set to discuss a salary cap in due course, although they are not as far down the line as Leagues One and Two.

If backed, it’s not clear when the new rules would come into force, but it sees unlikely to be in place for next season - whenever that might be.

A recent leaked survey revealed that the average wage for clubs’ highest earners in the Championship is £29,000 a week, which drops to just under £5,000 in League One.

The top-paid player in the second tier is apparently trousering £68,000 a week, with League One’s top earner on £15,600.