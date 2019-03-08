Ipswich Town duo's impressive statistics see them named in League One team of the season so far

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 2-0 home defeat to Rotherham Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Two Ipswich Town defenders have been named in the League One team of the season so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Vincent-Young. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The team has been put together by WhoScored.com, a website which compiles and records in-depth statistics from football leagues across the world.

The League One team has been made based on players' statistical performances throughout the opening months of the campaign.

That equates to 15 games for the Blues, with more than a third of the season already played.

Captain Luke Chambers and new signing Kane Vincent-Young are the two Ipswich players to have made the team, which also includes players from Oxford, Peterborough, Rotherham, Wycombe and Blackpool.

On Chambers' inclusion, which comes thanks to his 7.43 average match ratings, the website says: "Ipswich have the best defensive record in League One this season (10) and Chambers has been key to that, making more last man tackles than any other player in the division (two).

You may also want to watch:

"Furthermore, only one defender has managed more WhoScored Man of the Match awards in League One this season than Chambers (three), who has also netted one goal in 13 league appearances.

"A return of 5.8 clearances per game and 6.8 aerial duels won per game also rank in the top-10 in the division for each statistic."

On Vincent-Young, who has an average rating of 7.36, they say: "Signed from local rivals Colchester at the start of the campaign, Vincent-Young has proved a shrewd pick-up by Ipswich.

"The 23-year-old has already demonstrated clear attacking qualities from full-back in only nine appearances for the club.

"A return of 2.6 successful dribbles per game is the best in League One this season, while Vincent-Young has scored two goals from two shots on target."

The League One team of the season so far is: Daniel Iversen (Rotherham); Kane Vincent-Young (Ipswich); Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Luke Chambers (Ipswich), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe); James Henry (Oxford United), Marcus Maddison (Peterborough); Cam Brannagan (Oxford), Tarique Fosu-Henry (Oxford); Ivan Toney (Peterborough), Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool)