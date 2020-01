Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER Archant

With the January transfer window now open, clubs up and down League One are busy working on deals. ANDY WARREN looks at business already done.

Mads Bech Sorensen has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan from Brentford. Picture: PA Mads Bech Sorensen has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan from Brentford. Picture: PA

Accrington Stanley

In

None

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

AFC Wimbledon

In

Mads Bech Sorensen - Brentford (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Toto Nsiala has joined League One rivals Bolton on loan. Photo: Ross Halls Toto Nsiala has joined League One rivals Bolton on loan. Photo: Ross Halls

Blackpool

In

Marc Bola - Middlesbrough (loan)

Out

Christopher Mafoumbi - Morecambe (loan)

Ryan Hardie - Plymouth Argyle (loan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Peter Clarke (right) has joined Tranmere after leaving Fleetwood Town. Picture: PA Peter Clarke (right) has joined Tranmere after leaving Fleetwood Town. Picture: PA

Bolton Wanderers

In

Mahammadu Faal - Enfield (undisclosed fee)

Ethan Hamilton - Manchester United (loan)

George Thomason - Longrudge Town (undisclosed)

Toto Nsiala - Ipswich Town (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Young West Ham player Joe Powell has joined Burton Albion on loan. Picture: PA Young West Ham player Joe Powell has joined Burton Albion on loan. Picture: PA

Bristol Rovers

In

Josh Barrett - Reading (undisclosed fee)

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson - Derby County (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

New signing Josh Earl pictured before Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS New signing Josh Earl pictured before Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

Burton Albion

In

Conor Shaughnessy - Leeds United (loan)

Joe Powell - West Ham (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Jordan Roberts, pictured with Gillingham chairman Paul Scally. Picture: GILLINGHAMFC Jordan Roberts, pictured with Gillingham chairman Paul Scally. Picture: GILLINGHAMFC

Coventry City

In

None

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Former Ipswich player Callum Connolly (centre) has ended his loan at Lincoln to join Fleetwood Town. Picture: PA Former Ipswich player Callum Connolly (centre) has ended his loan at Lincoln to join Fleetwood Town. Picture: PA

Doncaster Rovers

In

None

Out

Alfie May - Cheltenham Town (loan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Peterborough have signed Jack Taylor from Barnet for £500,000. Picture: PA Peterborough have signed Jack Taylor from Barnet for £500,000. Picture: PA

Fleetwood Town

In

Lewie Coyle - Leeds United (undisclosed)

Callum Connolly - Everton (loan)

Out

Peter Clarke - Tranmere Rovers (free transfer)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Liam Kelly has joined Oxford United on loan from Dutch side Feyenoord. Picture: OUFC Liam Kelly has joined Oxford United on loan from Dutch side Feyenoord. Picture: OUFC

Gillingham

In

Jordan Roberts - Ipswich Town (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ipswich Town

In

Josh Earl - Preston North End (loan)

Out

Jordan Roberts - Gillingham (loan)

Toto Nsiala - Bolton Wanderers (loan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln City

In

Conor Coventry - West Ham (loan)

Tayo Edun - Fulham (undisclosed)

Tyreece John-Jules - Arsenal (loan)

Max Melbourne - West Brom (undisclosed)

Out

Michael O'Conner - Salford (undisclosed fee)

Bruno Andrade - Salford City (undisclosed fee)

MK Dons

In

Ben Gladwin - Blackburn Rovers (free transfer)

Carlton Morris - Norwich City (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Oxford United

In

Rob Atkinson - Eastleigh (loan)

Marcus Browne - Middlesbrough (loan)

Liam Kelly - Feyenoord (loan)

Nathan Holland - West Ham United (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Peterborough

In

Jack Taylor - Barnet (£500,000)

Reece Brown - Huddersfield Town (loan)

Out

Alex Woodyard - Tranmere Rovers (loan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Portsmouth

In

Cameron McGeehan - Barnsley (loan)

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - Bromley (unsiclosed fee)

Steve Seddon - Birmingham City (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rochdale

In

Tyler Smith - Sheffield United (loan)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rotherham United

In

Hakeeb Adelakun - Bristol City (loan)

Out

Joshua Kayode - Carlisle (loan)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Shrewsbury Town

In

None

Out

Anthony Grant - Swindon Town (undisclosed fee)

Lenell John-Lewis - end of contract

_____________________________________________________________________________

Southend United

In

None

Out

Simon Cox - West Sydney Wanderers (undisclosed)

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Sunderland

In

Kyle Lafferty - Sarpsborg 08 (free transfer)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Tranmere Rovers

In

Luke McCullough - unnattached (free transfer)

Alex Woodyard - Peterborough United (loan)

Peter Clarke - Fleetwood Town (free transfer)

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________

Wycombe Wanderers

In

None

Out

None

_____________________________________________________________________________