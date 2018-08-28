Partly Cloudy

U’s raid transfer market again to snap up Stevenson from Wolves

PUBLISHED: 11:47 30 January 2019

U's new signing, Ben Stevenson, in action during his earlier loan stint, against Lincoln City. Picture : PAGEPIX

U's new signing, Ben Stevenson, in action during his earlier loan stint, against Lincoln City. Picture : PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United have made their second signing, inside 24 hours, by snapping up Ben Stevenson from Wolves this morning.

Substitute Ben Stevenson celebrates scoring on his U's debut in the 2-0 win over Newport last February. Stevenson has now signed for the U's on a permanent deal. Picture: STEVE WALLERSubstitute Ben Stevenson celebrates scoring on his U's debut in the 2-0 win over Newport last February. Stevenson has now signed for the U's on a permanent deal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Midfielder Stevenson, who is a familiar face to U’s fans, having spent three months on loan last season, has signed for the Essex club on a permanent deal extending to two-and-a-half years.

Stevenson initially signed for the U’s almost exactly a year ago, on the final day of the January transfer window from Wolves, for whom he had only just signed from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old played 13 games for the U’s, with 10 starts, and impressed with his composed displays in the middle of the park.

He also netted a couple of goals, on his debut in a 2-0 home win over Newport County on February 3, and also in the 2-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers on Easter Monday.

Stevenson returned to Wolves over the summer, but has not surprisingly found it difficult to break into the Premier league club’s squad.

Instead, he spent the first four months of this season on loan at FC Jumilla, who are Wolves’ partner club. He made 15 appearances for the Spanish outfit.

Stevenson’s contract will see him remain at the Jobserve Community Stadium until at least the summer of 2021.

He therefore rejoins his former U’s team-mates, as well as fellow new recruit Abo Eisa, who signed on loan from Shrewsbury Town yesterday evening.

Eisa is a Sudan-born flying winger, who plyed his trade in the non-league with the likes of Uxbridge and Wealdstone before his move to Shrewsbury a year ago. The 23-year-old will remain on loan until the end of the season.

U’s Director of Football, Tony Humes, who oversees the club’s transfers, said: “We are delighted to have secured Ben (Stevenson) on a long term deal.

“He is someone who fitted very well into the squad last season and will I’m sure fit in well again now.

“He, and Abo, will offer us different attacking options and that can only benefit the club during the remainder of the season and beyond.”

Leicester-born Stevenson rattled up 48 first team appearances for Coventry at the start of his career.

