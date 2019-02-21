Morsley won’t treat recent defeats as ‘dark days’ but ‘a learning curve’

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley watches on from the sidelines. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has been frank in his assessment of his team’s two Bostik North defeats in the last week.

Suggesting the losses at Barking last Saturday (1-2) and Brentwood midweek (2-5), could be described as ‘dark days’, Morsley says he is determined he won’t treat that as the case.

This Saturday Sudbury entertain Great Wakering at King’s Marsh Stadum.

“Our last two matches could be described as ‘dark days’, certainly, but for me they are a learning curve,” the Sudbury boss said.

“Not just for the players but for the manager and staff.

“There are still a few games to play this season and we will aim to win them all.

“However, my eye will still be on developing the squad and learning a bit about one or two individuals. That will start on Saturday against Great Wakering, a team with a real mixed bag of results this season.

“We have conceded too many goals in recent games (21 in our last eight) and although we are scoring them we must be more solid and harder to beat.

“I have the best goalkeeper I have ever worked with, he is the whole package, so it is the outfield 10 who need to step up to the plate.”

After a heady run through December and into the New Year, after which Sudbury were being tipped as potential play-off material, the wheels have come off a tad since, with five defeats in eight.

It’s a young side Morsley has assembled at King’s Marsh and certainly the Sudbury boss was never placating promotion at any stage, even during their fine run of results.

And with Sudbury 12 points off the play-off picture, it’s the highs Morsley is looking at.

“At our end of season do there will be plenty of great stories about the real highs we have had this season and let’s be honest there have been quite a few,” he said.

“As is the norm however, we will not discuss the dark days we have had and that is how it should be; the person to analyse the times it didn’t go right will be me.

“That is how I build a team that we can all be proud of as supporters and, as a target to aim a place in, for up and coming scholars as our Academy continues to impress.”