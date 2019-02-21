Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Morsley won’t treat recent defeats as ‘dark days’ but ‘a learning curve’

21 February, 2019 - 10:04
Sudbury boss Mark Morsley watches on from the sidelines. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley watches on from the sidelines. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has been frank in his assessment of his team’s two Bostik North defeats in the last week.

Suggesting the losses at Barking last Saturday (1-2) and Brentwood midweek (2-5), could be described as ‘dark days’, Morsley says he is determined he won’t treat that as the case.

This Saturday Sudbury entertain Great Wakering at King’s Marsh Stadum.

“Our last two matches could be described as ‘dark days’, certainly, but for me they are a learning curve,” the Sudbury boss said.

“Not just for the players but for the manager and staff.

“There are still a few games to play this season and we will aim to win them all.

“However, my eye will still be on developing the squad and learning a bit about one or two individuals. That will start on Saturday against Great Wakering, a team with a real mixed bag of results this season.

“We have conceded too many goals in recent games (21 in our last eight) and although we are scoring them we must be more solid and harder to beat.

“I have the best goalkeeper I have ever worked with, he is the whole package, so it is the outfield 10 who need to step up to the plate.”

After a heady run through December and into the New Year, after which Sudbury were being tipped as potential play-off material, the wheels have come off a tad since, with five defeats in eight.

It’s a young side Morsley has assembled at King’s Marsh and certainly the Sudbury boss was never placating promotion at any stage, even during their fine run of results.

And with Sudbury 12 points off the play-off picture, it’s the highs Morsley is looking at.

“At our end of season do there will be plenty of great stories about the real highs we have had this season and let’s be honest there have been quite a few,” he said.

“As is the norm however, we will not discuss the dark days we have had and that is how it should be; the person to analyse the times it didn’t go right will be me.

“That is how I build a team that we can all be proud of as supporters and, as a target to aim a place in, for up and coming scholars as our Academy continues to impress.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Morsley won’t treat recent defeats as ‘dark days’ but ‘a learning curve’

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley watches on from the sidelines. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Cyclist smashed car windscreen and stole laptop bag

Harold Road. GOOGLE

Town season ticket holders offered free pie as part of exclusive pre-match event

Ipswich Town season ticket holders have been invited to an exclusive pre-match event ahead of the Nottingham Forest game next month. Photo: PA

Save £5 on these plants producing huge strawberries

These are some of the biggest strawberries you can grow Picture: Enjoy Gardening More
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists