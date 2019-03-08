'There has been interest... not just in Bart but in other players' - O'Neill on potential exits

Bialkowski has won three player-of-the-year awards at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have received interest in Bartosz Bialkowski and 'other players' this summer, according to general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bartosz Bialkowski has been the subject of interest this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Bartosz Bialkowski has been the subject of interest this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Pole is in demand following the Blues' relegation to League One, with four clubs understood to have shown interest in the goalkeeper.

Millwall are understood to be leading the race for Bialkowski, who is open to the idea of a fresh start in a bid to regain his place in the Poland squad, and were in contact with the Blues again over the weekend.

O'Neill confirmed the interest in the three-time player-of-the-year and also admitted a number of other Ipswich players had been the subject of enquiries this summer.

"Naturally there will be a lot of interest in Bart because he's been one of our best players for a number of seasons," O'Neill said.

MORE: 'I can't wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road' - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started

"There is a lot of interest in him but, as per football, you never know what's going to happen.

"There could be offers in, if not he could be here to start pre-season and be ready to go.

"Bart's a professional player and his heart is with Ipswich Town football club and it has been for a number of years. I know he wants to work hard and play football - that's definitely his priority.

"There is interest in him because he's a very good goalkeeper but we'll obviously look at the situation as it occurs.

MORE: Town would be due Webster windfall if £12m-rated defender leaves Bristol City for Premier League

"If we feel there is an offer that is good for Ipswich Town Football Club then obviously it might go further.

"If there isn't then he's an Ipswich Town player, contracted to the club, and he'll be here ready to work for pre-season.

"There have been a number of enquiries, not just in Bart but in other players but that's as far as it's gone at the moment."

O'Neill also confirmed the club have looked at potential targets should Bialkowski move on, with Remi Matthews of Bolton understood to be under consideration.

He said: "We have looked at other 'keepers out there if Bart does go - and we also have two young 'keepers in Harry Wright and Adam Przybek who will have the chance to impress the manager - but at the moment Bart is an Ipswich Town player and will be back with us for pre-season training next week."

Speaking before the end of last season, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert insisted no player would be allowed to leave Portman Road 'on the cheap'

Ellis Harrison has again been linked with Portsmouth during this transfer window, while Gwion Edwards was rumoured to be a Hull target prior to the departure of manager Nigel Adkins.