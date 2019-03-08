Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'There has been interest... not just in Bart but in other players' - O'Neill on potential exits

PUBLISHED: 11:19 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 19 June 2019

Bialkowski has won three player-of-the-year awards at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bialkowski has won three player-of-the-year awards at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have received interest in Bartosz Bialkowski and 'other players' this summer, according to general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill.

Bartosz Bialkowski has been the subject of interest this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMBartosz Bialkowski has been the subject of interest this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Pole is in demand following the Blues' relegation to League One, with four clubs understood to have shown interest in the goalkeeper.

Millwall are understood to be leading the race for Bialkowski, who is open to the idea of a fresh start in a bid to regain his place in the Poland squad, and were in contact with the Blues again over the weekend.

O'Neill confirmed the interest in the three-time player-of-the-year and also admitted a number of other Ipswich players had been the subject of enquiries this summer.

"Naturally there will be a lot of interest in Bart because he's been one of our best players for a number of seasons," O'Neill said.

MORE: 'I can't wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road' - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started

"There is a lot of interest in him but, as per football, you never know what's going to happen.

"There could be offers in, if not he could be here to start pre-season and be ready to go.

"Bart's a professional player and his heart is with Ipswich Town football club and it has been for a number of years. I know he wants to work hard and play football - that's definitely his priority.

"There is interest in him because he's a very good goalkeeper but we'll obviously look at the situation as it occurs.

MORE: Town would be due Webster windfall if £12m-rated defender leaves Bristol City for Premier League

"If we feel there is an offer that is good for Ipswich Town Football Club then obviously it might go further.

"If there isn't then he's an Ipswich Town player, contracted to the club, and he'll be here ready to work for pre-season.

"There have been a number of enquiries, not just in Bart but in other players but that's as far as it's gone at the moment."

O'Neill also confirmed the club have looked at potential targets should Bialkowski move on, with Remi Matthews of Bolton understood to be under consideration.

He said: "We have looked at other 'keepers out there if Bart does go - and we also have two young 'keepers in Harry Wright and Adam Przybek who will have the chance to impress the manager - but at the moment Bart is an Ipswich Town player and will be back with us for pre-season training next week."

Speaking before the end of last season, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert insisted no player would be allowed to leave Portman Road 'on the cheap'

Ellis Harrison has again been linked with Portsmouth during this transfer window, while Gwion Edwards was rumoured to be a Hull target prior to the departure of manager Nigel Adkins.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Decision made on Glemsford homes which gained more than 400 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application was submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Witches v King’s Lynn Stars.... Team news ahead of speedway’s big clash

Aaron Summers, Robert Lambert and (R) Krystian Pieszczek heading into the first turn in the re-run of heat six. Picture: Ian Burt

Suffolk couple to drive across India in three-wheeler to raise money for aid organisation

Alan and Pat Braithwaite are to drive 3,500 miles across India in a Morgan three-wheeler Picture: REPUBLICA MEDIA

LIVE: Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking updates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CARL HARLOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists