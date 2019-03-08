Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

PUBLISHED: 17:24 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 13 May 2019

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's summer transfer business has been in the works since January, with the Blues still hoping of bringing in players as early as possible during the off-season.

Town manager Paul Lambert has stated his desire to do early transfer business. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert has stated his desire to do early transfer business. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The club's January business saw seven players arrive on deals until the end of the season, as Paul Lambert desperately tried to keep Ipswich in the second tier, but work was ongoing in the background in case a drop into the third tier was confirmed.

Adding goals to the team is a major focus this summer, with general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill still hopeful of doing business early in the window.

"We've been working on this for a number of months and we have our targets and know the areas we want to make improvements on," O'Neill said.

MORE: Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town have kept a close eye on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLERIpswich Town have kept a close eye on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER

"It's about making sure we can do the business as early as possible and that it is sensible.

"When some changes were made in January, part of my role was about the future and how that might look.

You may also want to watch:

"We were working on two plans. The first was maybe a little more short-term, hence the loans and contracts in January to try and stay in the Championship.

"We were also working on what this year might look like. That is an ongoing process to allow us to plan a little further ahead.

"There are situations where we have to be reactive but, where possible, having a plan to stick to and going forward is what we need to be doing."

When asked about specific targets, O'Neill replied. "I don't have anything to confirm at this stage but a lot of work is ongoing to get their needs met as well as the club's needs.

MORE: Trust in Lambert, get the mix right and play the Ipswich way - A plan to help Town bounce back

"We want to be coming out as soon as possible with deals but, at this moment in time it's unfair to comment on that."

When asked about the potential for players to depart, O'Neill said: "We'll be working at players moving on and others coming in and that's natural for any football club.

"You have to look at all of these situations."

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

When is Lenny Henry appearing at the Ipswich Regent in 2019?

Who Am I Again? And Evening With Lenny Henry is coming to the Ipswich Regent in November 2019

Watch as two burglars steal £8,500 of Apple computers from Sudbury business

The men could be seen walking out to the front of the building carrying the computers which were worth an estimated £8,500. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

Judi Dench and Bill Nighy: Coming face to face with the great and the good at Gainsborough’s House

Bill Nighy with Nicole Farhi at the opening of her exhibition Heads and Hands which is currently on show at Gainsborough's House in Sudbury Photo: Julian Jans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists