'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on.

Ipswich Town's summer transfer business has been in the works since January, with the Blues still hoping of bringing in players as early as possible during the off-season.

Town manager Paul Lambert has stated his desire to do early transfer business.

The club's January business saw seven players arrive on deals until the end of the season, as Paul Lambert desperately tried to keep Ipswich in the second tier, but work was ongoing in the background in case a drop into the third tier was confirmed.

Adding goals to the team is a major focus this summer, with general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill still hopeful of doing business early in the window.

"We've been working on this for a number of months and we have our targets and know the areas we want to make improvements on," O'Neill said.

Ipswich Town have kept a close eye on Tranmere's James Norwood.

"It's about making sure we can do the business as early as possible and that it is sensible.

"When some changes were made in January, part of my role was about the future and how that might look.

"We were working on two plans. The first was maybe a little more short-term, hence the loans and contracts in January to try and stay in the Championship.

"We were also working on what this year might look like. That is an ongoing process to allow us to plan a little further ahead.

"There are situations where we have to be reactive but, where possible, having a plan to stick to and going forward is what we need to be doing."

When asked about specific targets, O'Neill replied. "I don't have anything to confirm at this stage but a lot of work is ongoing to get their needs met as well as the club's needs.

"We want to be coming out as soon as possible with deals but, at this moment in time it's unfair to comment on that."

When asked about the potential for players to depart, O'Neill said: "We'll be working at players moving on and others coming in and that's natural for any football club.

"You have to look at all of these situations."