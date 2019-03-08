Leeds allocated 2,000 more tickets for end of season clash

Leeds United will be given the entire Cobbold Stand at Portman Road for their promotion clash against Ipswich Town.

Leeds United have been allocated the entire of the Cobbold Stand for the game against Ipswich Town on Sunday, May 5.

An increase in allocation means there will be 4,000 Yorkshiremen and women in the stadium, for a clash that could potentially see the northern outfit promoted to the Premier League.

The announcement comes shortly after the Blues' relegation to League One, which was confirmed following their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, which the club say is a reason for the increased allocation.

They also confirmed that the decision has been made following meetings between the club, police and safety advisors.

Town secretary Stuart Hayton said: “We have been aware of the demand from Leeds fans to attend the game and we have had communication from the EFL on the matter but we felt it wasn't something that could be discussed until we were relegated,

“We needed to ensure that we could cover the demand to attend the game from our own fans first and that could have increased if our fate went down to the last game of the season.

“Having met with the Safety Advisory Group in an emergency meeting today and spoken to the police, it was felt that it was beneficial on safety grounds to allocate the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand to Leeds fans.

“We sincerely apologise to our supporters for the inconvenience caused in having to be moved to other parts of the stadium and hope they understand the reasons for this late decision. It's not one we have taken lightly.”

Those with tickets in the Cobbold Stand will receive correspondence in the coming days on where they will be moved following the increased allocation.

The club had previously announced strict new rules to prevent Whites fans from buying tickets in the home areas of Portman Road, with fans with a purchase history only being allowed to buy tickets.

Those found to have passed their home ticket to an away supporter will face ban from purchasing future tickets.