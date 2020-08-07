Seven other left-back options for Ipswich if Garbutt goes to Sunderland

Ipswich Town look light on left-backs. Could Declan John, Cohen Bramall, Luke Garbutt or Jordan Obita be the answer? Photos: Archant/PA Archant

Myles Kenlock is Ipswich Town’s only senior out-and-out left-back at present. STUART WATSON looks at some viable options if Paul Lambert looks to strengthen that area of his squad.

Luke Garbutt scored six goals during his loan spell from Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt scored six goals during his loan spell from Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Luke Garbutt

You’d have thought Town would have been in pole position to sign him following a recent loan spell, but League One rivals Sunderland are reportedly closing in on his signature.

The 27-year-old became a free agent following the expiry of his five-year contract at Everton. Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti may not have known who is, but all of League One does after his largely impressive season at Portman Road.

Looked better as a winger or left wing-back rather than an out-and-out left-back. And his set-piece threat dried up the longer the season went on.

Paul Lambert’s budget will be restricted and the bulk of it has been put aside for a striker.

Looks like he may have to look elsewhere for a left-back... if indeed he does want one.

Cohen Bramall impressed for Colchester United in League Two last season. Photo: PA Cohen Bramall impressed for Colchester United in League Two last season. Photo: PA

Cohen Bramall

Having spent many years playing in non-league, Bramall was picked up by Arsenal in 2017. He failed to make the breakthrough at the Gunners though and, after a brief loan spell at Birmingham, was let go.

The 24-year-old dropped down to League Two to sign for Colchester last summer and was subsequently one of the best left-backs in the division, scoring twice and proving four assists for John McGreal’s sixth-placed side.

He’s a set-piece specialist – check out his pin-point dead ball finish against Carlisle. He also seems a well-grounded character – watch his articulate video interview about growing up in Crewe and working part-time before his big break in football.

Town came up trumps recruiting Kane Vincent-Young from down the road last summer. Bramall – who now heads into the final year of his contract – is a similar age and comes from a similar background. Colchester could be tempted by a reasonable sized offer.

Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon has had League One loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth. Photo: PA Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon has had League One loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth. Photo: PA

Steve Seddon

The 22-year-old made five senior appearances for Birmingham at the start of last season before joining Portsmouth on loan in January.

He had a big impact at Fratton Park with his marauding runs and set-piece deliveries and Pompey fans are desperate to see him return. However, it remains to be seen whether the South Coast club will be able to afford to buy a player who effectively still has two years left on his St Andrew’s deal.

New Brum boss Aitor Karanka may yet decide to bring him back into the fold too.

“I do want a permanent home,” said Seddon, back in March. “We’ll have to see where I am in Birmingham’s eyes in the summer.”

Welsh international Declan John is out of the picture at Swansea. Photo: PA Welsh international Declan John is out of the picture at Swansea. Photo: PA

Declan John

Emyr Huws, Gwion Edwards, James Wilson... Could Town add to their Welsh ranks?

John, 25, played under Town coach Geraint Williams when representing Wales U21s and went on to make seven senior international appearances.

He’s never quite been able to nail down a starting spot at Cardiff, Rangers and Swansea though and now heads into the final year of his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Joined Sunderland on loan in January but didn’t make an appearance for them, often not even making the bench, due to the fact that Phil Parkinson placed his trust in Denver Hume.

A player with attacking instincts, he looks best suited to a wing-back role.

Firest Green are resigned to losing captain Joseph Mills. Photo: PA Firest Green are resigned to losing captain Joseph Mills. Photo: PA

Joseph Mills

The 30-year-old racked up 142 appearances in the Championship and League One over an eight-year period at Southampton, Scunthorpe, Doncaster, Reading, Burnley and Oldham.

After two years in Australia with Perth Glory, he returned to England in 2018 and has spent the last two campaigns at League Two side Forest Green.

He scored eight goals and provided six assists from left-back last season, also captaining the side, and now finds himself out of contract.

Speaking last week, boss Mark Cooper said: “We have made him an offer to stay but in the current climate everyone is cutting their cloth a bit. We have not heard anything back and at some point over the next few days we are probably going to have to move on – if players don’t want to play for the club then we move on.

“He has been brilliant for us but if someone offers him another £500 a week and he wants to move his family then we can’t do anything about that.”

Demitri Mitchell

Former England youth team international has just been released by his boyhood club Manchester United.

He made a single senior appearance for the Red Devils – starting a Premier League game against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2016/17 season – before winning the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award in 2018.

Two loan stints at Scottish side Hearts followed, but on both occasions he tore his meniscus tendon and ended up having surgery in February 2019.

Played alongside Town midfielder Andre Dozzell when England’s U20s won the 2017 Toulon Tournament.

He’s been training with Sunderland recently, but is unlikely to be wanted if they sign Garbutt. Can play anywhere up the left side and possesses a fine free-kick technique.

Omar Beckles (right) is out of contract at Shrewsbury. Photo: PA Omar Beckles (right) is out of contract at Shrewsbury. Photo: PA

Omar Beckles

Played a key role in Shrewsbury finishing third in League One under Paul Hurst, playing alongside Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan.

The 28-year-old – who is primarily a centre-back, but who has played a lot at left-back – is now out of contract at New Meadow and is yet to sign fresh terms as he weighs up his options.

A defender first and foremost, he’s big, strong and reads danger. He is also capable of striding out from the back too. Would provide competition for two positions that Town look short in.

The devout Christian launched his own mental health community project in 2018 and has plans to help children from deprived areas in his home city of London, continuing the work of his late father.

Jordan Obita was released by Reading following his long-awaited comeback season. Photo: PA Jordan Obita was released by Reading following his long-awaited comeback season. Photo: PA

Jordan Obita

Has been released by Reading after spending more than a decade at the Madejski Stadium.

The 26-year-old – who can play anywhere down the left – was a Championship regular from 2013 to 2017 before suffering a bad knee injury.

Several rounds of surgery and set-backs robbed him of two years of his career before he returned to action at the start of last season.

The former England youth international made 18 starts and eight sub appearances for the Royals in 2019/20.

A proven player that would come with a big injury risk. A gamble worth taking? Town have been down that road before and ended up with egg on their faces.