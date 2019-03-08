E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fantastic Foxes equal United's Premier League record 9-0 win over Town

PUBLISHED: 22:37 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:38 25 October 2019

Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's ninth goal in their 9-0 win over Southampton. Picture: PA SPORT

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A rampant Leicester City thrashed Southampton 9-0 tonight - equalling the biggest win in Premier League history, Manchester United's huge triumph over Ipswich by the same scoreline back in 1995.

Andy Cole, who will coach Southend United's forwards against Ipswich Town tomorrow, celebrates one of his five goals in Manchester United's 9-0 win over the Blues in March 1995. Picture: PA SPORTAndy Cole, who will coach Southend United's forwards against Ipswich Town tomorrow, celebrates one of his five goals in Manchester United's 9-0 win over the Blues in March 1995. Picture: PA SPORT

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as the flying Foxes demolished the 10-man Saints in an extraordinary showing which saw them set the new record for biggest away win ever recorded in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers' squad registered five first-half goals at St Mary's en route to inflicting the heaviest defeat in Saints' 134-year existence and move second in the table.

Strikes from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison completed an astonishing scoreline as City emulated United's 9-0 win over Ipswich on March 4, 1995.

Andy Cole, the man who will coach Southend's forwards in their clash with Town tomorrow, scored five goals in that clash at Old Trafford, with former Ipswich boss Roy Keane, Mark Hughes (two) and Paul Ince bagging the other strikes.

There was a Schmeichel in goal for both winning sides in the 9-0 games - Peter was the United stopper in 1995, while his son Kasper kept a clean sheet at St Mary's tonight.

Former Norwich City stopper Angus Gunn, son of Canary legend Bryan, was the unfortunate man between the sticks for Southampton.

The only other side to score nine goals in Premier League history are Tottenham, who beat Wigan 9-1 in November 2009.

