E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'It's such a buzz' - Mitchell targeting another fight before the end of 2019 after submission win over Biggs

PUBLISHED: 17:10 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 29 October 2019

Leigh Mitchell has his hand raised after his main event win over Rico Biggs at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24. Picture: BRETT KING

Leigh Mitchell has his hand raised after his main event win over Rico Biggs at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24. Picture: BRETT KING

Archant

Essex MMA talent Leigh Mitchell says he feels like he's heading to the 'next step' after securing his first professional win in spectacular style at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 in Colchester.

Leigh Mitchell celebrates his victory over Rico Biggs in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KINGLeigh Mitchell celebrates his victory over Rico Biggs in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING

Witham's Mitchell, a product of the powerhouse BKK Fighters Gym, submitted the more experienced and much bigger Rico Biggs via guillotine choke in the main event of the show last week, in a bantamweight dust-up.

It was the first pro win for decorated amateur Mitchell (now 1-1), who lost his debut in the paid ranks last year when he broke his hand throwing the first punch, leading to an enforced break from training.

And he stepped up from flyweight to 135lbs to do it, out-wrestling and out-grappling vaunted striker Biggs, who came in with a 4-1 record, en route to am impressive second round submission.

"I could not be happier about it," Mitchell said, speaking to Katie Hunter of MMA UK. "I sat out for a little while, obviously my pro debut didn't go my way, and in the gym I wouldn't class myself as a pro fighter because I hadn't won a pro fight.

"Now I've got a pair of winning yellow (Cage Wariors) gloves, I've got a pro win to my name and it feels like it's pushing me to the next step."

MORE: A future UFC superstar, a history-maker and two future world champs - meet the top 15 MMA fighters from the region

He added: "That submisson, the arm in guillotine, I probably can't even count how many times I drilled that. If someone gives me their neck, I feel comfortable enough to stick that choke on and I'm taking their head home in my training bag!

"I didn't quite have the grip together but he kind of wriggled out of it and then shot himself back in a bit deeper and I knew I had it.

"He was a really tough fighter to be fair, a massive guy as well. I'm the shortest guy in the gym, everyone's bigger than me so I'm used to being the smaller man but I can chuck my weight around as well as theirs!"

Now Mitchell, the former amateur Cage Warriors Academy flyweight champ, just wants to get another fight and win under his belt as quickly as possible.

Leigh Mitchell lands some ground and pound on his way to victory over Rico Biggs. Picture: BRETT KINGLeigh Mitchell lands some ground and pound on his way to victory over Rico Biggs. Picture: BRETT KING

He said: "I can't wait to perform for everyone again. It's such a buzz, I missed it so much. Hopefully I'll get back in there before the end of the year or next year.

"I felt so much different at bantamweight - no crazy cuts killing me and I just felt strong."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Two people injured after car flips following collision

The aftermath of the crash after a car flipped 'on its side' on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘It’s not a good record, but at least people remember me for something’ - Ex-Town stopper Forrest on 9-0 record defeat being tied

Craig Forrest in goal for Ipswich Town in their 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in March 1995 - a Premier League record now shared by Southampton. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s such a buzz’ – Mitchell targeting another fight before the end of 2019 after submission win over Biggs

Leigh Mitchell has his hand raised after his main event win over Rico Biggs at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24. Picture: BRETT KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists