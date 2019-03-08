Partly Cloudy

Leiston and Halesowen draw a blank in stalemate

PUBLISHED: 14:47 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 24 March 2019

Evo-Stik South Premier

Halesowen Town 0

Leiston 0

Leiston drew 0-0 at Halesowen Town on Saturday, moving up one place to 12th in the league table.

The result leaves Halesowen eight points from safety, with just six games to play.

There weren’t too many chances in the first half, with Josh Cheetham testing Dan Platt in the away goal with a longe range effort but the keeper held on. The Blues had another good chance ten minutes before the break with Noel Aitkens flicking the ball towards goal but Platt made a good save with his feet.

The second period started a little scrappy and blues keeper Marcus Garnham made a fine save to deny Aaron Birch and Jack Kelly shot over the crossbar from the follow up.

Josh Craddock headed wide from Birch’s free kick in the 73rd minute and the same player then fired into the side netting after good play.

Leiston right back Kyle Hammond ventured forward for the away side late on and Platt did well to push his strike away.

Craddock delivered a great ball into the penalty area in stoppage time for Halesowen but no one could convert and they went close late on with a goalmouth scramble after another corner but they ball went agonisingly wide as both teams had to settle for a point.

Meanwhile, Leiston Reserves went down 3-2 at home to Lakenheath at Victory Road at the weekend. The visitors took the lead in the 44th minute as Kelvin Enaro put in from close range.

Lakenheath hit the post in the opening stages of the second half but they did double their lead in the 54th minute. Joe Potter saved a long range shot but Shaun Avis followed up to tuck the ball into the net.

Owen Hammond curled a free kick over the bar and Mason Sinclair burst through into the area but was off target. Leiston were given a lifeline in the 84th minute after Lakenheath were penalised for a handball in the area and Hammond slotted the penalty kick home, sending away keeper Frank Gammon the wrong way.

Aaron Turner made the game safe in the 88th minute, although the Reserves pulled a goal back a minute later through a great Michael Carrigan strike.

