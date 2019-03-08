Sunny

Lowestoft take the spoils as Leiston have little answer

PUBLISHED: 19:20 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 22 April 2019

Lowestoft's Jake Reed, right, in good form for the Trawlerboys at Leiston Photo: SHIRLEY WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Leiston 0 Lowestoft Tn 4

Leiston were seeking to double the Trawler Boys in this the final home match of the season at Victory Road this afternoon in front of 431 spectators to bring to a close, a tough baptism of fire for manager Stuart Broadley, with just one remaining match, the visit to Redditch on Saturday, writes John Campany.

Leiston's downward spiral was compounded on Saturday with a hapless display at Tamworth losing 5-0 while a rejuvenated Lowestoft won at home to Stratford Town to dispel earlier relegation fears.

It is no coincidence that since the departure of Jake Reed back to his spiritual home, Leiston's fortunes have waned while Reed has played an important role in Jamie Godbold's side's survival including a hat trick Saturday against Stratford Town.

Reed was again influential without scoring, as Lowestoft won in a canter 4-0 to leapfrog the hosts with two goals in each half as Leiston slipped to 17th in the table.

Stalwart Joe Jefford announced before the kick-off that this was his last match in a Leiston colours and clearly from here-on a major re building task will need to commence, after what has been a very disappointing season, following such a good opening

The home side made a good start with Christy Finch testing Elvijs Putnins with a powerful shot and then Byron Lawrence went close firing across the keeper, but just past the far post.

However, after such encouragement, the Trawler Boys went ahead on 17 minutes when a move from the right was finished off by Armani Schaar. The visitors made it 2-0 on the half hour when poor defending proved costly and Adam Tann scored from close in, following a corner.

Reed was thwarted by a good save from Marcus Garnham, whilst at the other end Seb Dunbar provided a great opportunity for Josh Hitter, but Putnins saved at the foot of his post.

After the break Leiston started well Hitter went close again and Noel Aitkens fired over. However, Godbold's side should have extended their lead when Reed released Shaun Bammant who volleyed over and then Garnham made a brilliant save to deny a tremendous strike from Dylan Williams.

Two late goals, one a penalty scored by Connor Deeks, and an injury time fourth from Jacek Zielonka wrapped up the points, making it a slightly flattering scoreline.

