Leiston beat Lowestoft on penalties in cup thriller

Byron Lawrence was on target for Leiston in their win over Lowestoft in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: JAMES BASS (C)James Bass 2017

Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final Leiston 1 Lowestoft Town 1 (Leiston won 3-2 on pens) Leiston beat Lowestoft Town in a keenly-contested match at Victory Road as the hosts won 3-2 on penalties to see off the Trawlerboys at home for the first time in ten years.

There was a minute’s silence before the match in memory of Leon Clark, who passed away last week at the LTAA.

Leiston had good chances early on through Byron Lawrence and Harrison Bacon, but the home side did take the lead as Lawrence netted after a good home move. From a free kick, Kyle Hammond cleared an effort from the visitors off the line. Late on in the half, Lawrence’s terrific cross was met by 17-year-old Bacon, but Elvis Putnins made a great save.

Bacon hit the crossbar and Matt Blake rounded the keeper at the start of the second period but put wide. Patrick Brothers was denied by another good Putnins stopped before Lowestoft levelled from Travis Cole’s header.

Both teams had good chances to win but the game went to spot kicks. Lawrence, Hammond and Bacon all scored for Leiston as Marcus Garnham saved two penalties to see Leiston progress to the semi-final.