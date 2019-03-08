Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Leiston finish league season with defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:18 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 28 April 2019

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley will have to rally his troops for the Suffolk Premier Cup Final. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley will have to rally his troops for the Suffolk Premier Cup Final. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Redditch United 3

Leiston 1

Leiston finished the season in 19th place, one spot above the drop zone, albeit 11 points above the next team St Neots Town.

Joe Jefford captained the side once again, which marked his final league appearance for the side. Matt Blake and Dominic Docherty returned to the starting line-up while manager Stuart Boardley gave defender Charlie Canham a first league start.

The hosts opened the scoring after just six minutes, with Michael Nelson scoring. Soon after supporters player of the season, keeper Marcus Garnham, came out and gave away a penalty after fouling Luke Yates.

However, Garnham got up to dive to his right to keep out Josh Hawker's penalty. Redditch though did double their lead in the 27th minute as Leam Howards tucked home from just eight yards.

You may also want to watch:

Leiston did play better after the interval and pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go as Redditch skipper Andrew Parsons headed past his own keeper Reece Francis, but in the 83rd minute Leiston gave away another penalty and sub Jack Downing stepped up to net.

The season isn't over for Leiston as they head to Portman Road for the Suffolk Premier Cup final on Wednesday 8th May to take on Felixstowe & Walton United, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Reserves finished their season in style as they beat Cornard United 3-1 at Victory Road. They were awarded a penalty after eight minutes which Jourdan Kiwomya placed home to give Leiston the lead.

The second goal came when Owen Hammond forced away keeper Matthew Grove into a good stop but Patrick Brothers was on hand to force to rebound into the keepers bottom left hand corner.

Lewis Blanchett pulled a goal back for Cornard in the 38th minute with a good finish past Charlie Beckwith.

Adam Blades made the match safe in the sixth minute of added-on time as Hammond lobbed the ball through to him and he stroked the ball high past Grove.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I loved seeing the seals’ - man walking 4,000 miles in memory of wife reaches Great Yarmouth

Laurence Carter, who lost his wife Melitta to cervical cancer in 2015, is raising awareness of the disease by walking around the English coastline. He has now reached Great Yarmouth. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Woodpeckers end season with another win to finish second

Luke Mallett celebrates securing the points for Woodbridge Town at Ely by sporting a Woodpeckers' mask! Picture: PAUL LEECH

Mystery of human bones found in scrapyard

A scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, was the site human bones were reportedly discovered by a member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Leiston finish league season with defeat

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley will have to rally his troops for the Suffolk Premier Cup Final. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Coakley’s cracker enough for Sudbury at Coggeshall

Darryl Coakley, right, scored the winner for Sudbury at Coggeshall. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists