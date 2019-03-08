Leiston finish league season with defeat

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central Redditch United 3 Leiston 1 Leiston finished the season in 19th place, one spot above the drop zone, albeit 11 points above the next team St Neots Town.

Joe Jefford captained the side once again, which marked his final league appearance for the side. Matt Blake and Dominic Docherty returned to the starting line-up while manager Stuart Boardley gave defender Charlie Canham a first league start.

The hosts opened the scoring after just six minutes, with Michael Nelson scoring. Soon after supporters player of the season, keeper Marcus Garnham, came out and gave away a penalty after fouling Luke Yates.

However, Garnham got up to dive to his right to keep out Josh Hawker's penalty. Redditch though did double their lead in the 27th minute as Leam Howards tucked home from just eight yards.

Leiston did play better after the interval and pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go as Redditch skipper Andrew Parsons headed past his own keeper Reece Francis, but in the 83rd minute Leiston gave away another penalty and sub Jack Downing stepped up to net.

The season isn't over for Leiston as they head to Portman Road for the Suffolk Premier Cup final on Wednesday 8th May to take on Felixstowe & Walton United, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Reserves finished their season in style as they beat Cornard United 3-1 at Victory Road. They were awarded a penalty after eight minutes which Jourdan Kiwomya placed home to give Leiston the lead.

The second goal came when Owen Hammond forced away keeper Matthew Grove into a good stop but Patrick Brothers was on hand to force to rebound into the keepers bottom left hand corner.

Lewis Blanchett pulled a goal back for Cornard in the 38th minute with a good finish past Charlie Beckwith.

Adam Blades made the match safe in the sixth minute of added-on time as Hammond lobbed the ball through to him and he stroked the ball high past Grove.