Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Leiston sunk by St Ives

PUBLISHED: 14:56 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 17 March 2019

Leiston's Christy Finch, right, went closest in their defeat to St Ives Town. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Leiston's Christy Finch, right, went closest in their defeat to St Ives Town. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Evo-Stik South Premier

Leiston 0

St Ives Town 2

It was a frustrating afternoon at a windswept Victory Road as the Cambridgeshire side avenged the 2-0 defeat inflicted upon them by Leiston in October, writes John Campany.

The strong wind hampered the flow of the game but the Suffolk side had good spells and played some decent first half football, in part, but failed to create real chances against a resilient visiting side, defending against the elements in front of 216 spectators.

The match livened up in the second half and Leiston improved and Saints’ keeper Martin Conway was forced to make two excellent saves to maintain parity before some sloppy defending enabled the visitors to grab the points.

Although Leiston fought hard for an equaliser, the result was secured in the third minute of added time from the penalty spot, to the disappointment of home supporters, particularly after booking their place at Portman Road, following their midweek success in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final, against Ipswich Town’s U18s.

St. Ives went close when their best player Ben Seymour – Shove fired inches wide and Harry Knights superbly blocked an effort from Jake Newman.

At the other end, Seb Dunbar’s diagonal ball picked out Kyle Hammond who shot from a tight angle, but was blocked by keeper Martin Conway, to end a mainly disappointing opening half.

Leading scorer Matt Blake had a couple attempts comfortably dealt with by Conway as Stuart Boardley’s side looked to get ahead.

But it was Christy Finch who looked the most likely to unlock the visitors, and indeed he was thwarted by the impressive Conway, who saved two terrific strikes, in spectacular fashion.

However, it was ironic that moments later after a good sustained home spell they cheaply conceded the initiative on 64 minutes. It was against the run of play, the visitors broke down the right culminating with the ball being released into the box whereupon, following the ensuing scramble, the loose ball was fired home by Jake Newman.

Manager Boardley rang the changes, bringing on young starlets Josh Cheetham, Harrison Bacon and Matt Rutterford and there appeared renewed hope, but it was left to another youngster, Harry Knights, to make another timely block to deny Newman adding his second.

However the Saints wrapped up the points in added time when Seb Dunbar fouled Andrew Osei-Bonsu and captain Robert Parker made it two from the spot, enabling his side to leapfrog Leiston in the table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Leiston sunk by St Ives

Leiston's Christy Finch, right, went closest in their defeat to St Ives Town. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Spotlight on Great Cornard parkrun: Daisy Glover leads home the field

A field of 162 took part in Saturday's Great Cornard parkrun. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

The Verdict: Lambert and his players have brought the fun factor back... now imagine adding wins into this mix

Town manager Paul Lambert applauds fans after Town's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Vicar helps Christchurch to ‘Stay Strong’ after shootings

There is a sense of shock and bewilderment among New Zealanders at the shootings, Rev. Ling said. Picture: MATTHEW LING

Violence still a threat as police continue to tackle gang problem

Superintendent Kerry Cutler discusses the problem of youth violence and gang activity Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists