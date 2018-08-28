Leiston chairman Andy Crisp heaps praise on his Club as Blues bring Rob Eagle back to Victory Road

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp

Leiston chairman Andy Crisp has heaped praise on his management teams in the wake of a turbulent month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues were rocked by the sudden departures of Glenn Driver and Tony Kinsella three weeks ago, having only a few weeks earlier named a new reserve team duo of Ian Cornforth and Dean Last.

Stuart Boardley and David Head have since taken over the helm at Victory Road. On Saturday Leiston entertain Rushall Olympic in a Southern League clash, 3pm ko.

“It was disappointing to lose the services of both Glen and Tony their shock departure certainly wasn’t part of the script,” Crisp said.

“But everyone involved in the club has been magnificent in the way they have rallied round.

“Ian (Cornforth) did a fantastic job as caretaker manager and our fans have been superb, as have all the players who have been a credit to themselves and the club.

“Director of football Trevor Elmy and I were both surprised and humbled with the quality of applicants that applied for the vacant first team managers position but there was no doubt what we felt it was right for our football club when we appointed Stuart and David as manager and assistant respectively.”

Boardley and Head have moved quickly to bring in a player/coach, Rob Eagle, who has rejoined the Blues after a brief move to Lowestoft Town.

“Rob brings a wealth of experience with him, having like Stuart, played at Pro level – the balance between the management team looks to a good blend.”

Leiston maybe playing at Step 3, but they are determined to continue to introduce their top young players into the first-team squad.

“Youth development will still play a key part of our plans moving forward with a wealth of young quality coming through our ranks,” Crisp added. “That to me brings much excitement and more local interest as well.

“Don’t get me wrong we will still do our best to remain challengers for a play off spot but we will equally work with our younger lads.

“I really feel there are exciting times ahead for us as a club.”