'We want to win every game' - Leiston boss Cornforth targeting third straight Suffolk Premier Cup title

Leiston players celebrate one of the two goals scored by Rhys Henry, second left, in their 3-1 win at Woodbridge Town on Wednesday in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round. Picture: SUFFOLK FA Archant

Manager Ian Cornforth said his Leiston side will fight all the way to try to win the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for a third season in a row, writes Nick Garnham.

The holders defeated Woodbridge Town 3-1 at Notcutts Park in Wednesday night's second-round tie to book their place in the quarter-finals of this season's competition.

Rob Eagle scored from the penalty spot in the third minute and two goals from Rhys Henry after 35 and 61 minutes put Leiston on course for victory, before Jake Rudge pulled one back in the 78th minute.

It was a first win in any competition for new Leiston boss Cornforth, who said: "It was a hard-fought game and I thought Woodbridge applied themselves really well, but we kept our shape and I am really delighted with the win.

"My philosophy is that we want to win every game of football and especially in the Suffolk Premier Cup. It will be really difficult for us to win it this season, but we will fight as much as for our survival in the Premier Division.

"Woodbridge are a good side, so forget about levels, and a win away from home in any game is brilliant for the boys and we have now got to take that into Saturday's league game."

Woodbridge Town head coach Glenn Snell said: "Obviously we are very disappointed as we don't go into any game expecting to lose or wanting to lose, so we would have loved to have gone through.

"But after the recent run we have been on to play as well as we did tonight against a Step 3 team there are a lot more positives than negatives.

"We have now got to take them and put them into the same level of team we play against, rather than a team like Leiston.

"I thought the way we kept the ball and tried to play the right way, or what we classify as the right way, was really pleasing."

The quarter-final draw will be filmed and announced via the Suffolk FA Twitter feed simultaneously with being broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk from 5.30pm on Saturday.