'We are under no illusions' - newly-returned Leiston boss Driver

Glen Driver, with his assistant Tony Kinsella, who are both relishing their return to Victory Road. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

New Leiston boss, Glen Driver, is "under no illusions" as to how big a task he faces, to guide the Suffolk club out of and away from the relegation zone.

Driver returned to Victory Road at the start of this week, following his recent stint at Braintree Town, and watched his new charges lose 3-0 at home to promotion-chasing Hednesford on Tuesday night.

Leiston face another big test tomorrow afternoon, when they host third-placed Banbury United.

"We've got a big job on our hands, and we are under no illusions about how difficult it's going to be," admitted Driver.

"We are bottom of the league, and yet when I left we were fifth from top (October, 2018).

"We've had a tough start, playing two top sides this week.

"But I certainly don't want a relegation on my CV.

"I'm hoping to bring in several new faces. I've spent the last couple of days on the phone, speaking to various people.

"We played some good football the other night (against Hednesford).Some of the fans were telling me that that was the best performance they had seen from the team throughout this season, and part of last season.

"We restricted a top side to just three shots on target, though unfortunately they scored from all three. We gave them a head-start with their fourth minute goal, but we stuck together for the rest of the first half, before gifting them a second goal four minutes into the second half.

"Banbury are third in the league, so it's another difficult game. But we're at home, and it's at home where we must start picking up some points.

"December is looking like a key month, when we play a lot of teams in and around us, like Kings Langley, Redditch United, Lowestoft, and Hitchin Town.

"We're hoping to start getting close to winning matches soon - we certainly don't want any more 7-0s or 8-0s, that shouldn't be happening at Step Three level.

"We might be on the wrong end of one or two big scores, but we need to make teams work harder to score their goals.

"I think this division is going to be split into three parts - the top eight, then teams in the middle to 14th, and then the rest at the bottom. We need to be pushing towards that mid-table."

With regards strengthening his squad, Driver explained: "We have some very good midfielders at the club, but we only have one real out-and-out striker in Will Davies, and we have all young kids at the back and a young keeper, so we need to strengthen in these positions.

"There should be two new faces in the team on Saturday, and a few more will hopefully join over the next two or three weeks."