'We just have to worry about ourselves' - Leiston boss Driver ahead of St Ives trip

PUBLISHED: 09:30 03 March 2020

Leiston boss Glen Driver, has labelled the trip to St Ives Town as a six pointer

Leiston manager, Glen Driver, has warned that his side will be "dragged back" into the relegation mire if they lose at lowly rivals St Ives Town in a crunch Southern League Premier Central clash tonight.

The Suffolk club have worked wonders over the last four months, since the management team of Driver and Tony Kinsella returned to Victory Road, to propel themselves clear of the bottom two.

However, Leiston cannot afford any slip-ups at Westwood Road this evening, and Driver is targeting a big three points, not just avoiding a potentially damaging defeat.

"It's a massive game. I know it's a cliché, but it is a real six-pointer," insisted Driver.

"We know that we will have to be at our best, because we are up against a team who are also fighting for their lives.

"Our aim is to win the game, because that would take us further clear of trouble. We cannot afford to get beaten, because that would drag us back into it.

"A win would take us up to 29 points, and more importantly take us further away from St Ives, and also Alvechurch, who are looking to get out of it after appointing their old manager from Stourbridge," added Driver.

Bottom club Redditch (just 12 points, and three wins, all season), look doomed, which leaves just one more relegation spot. Four teams are trying to avoid that second-from-bottom berth, which is currently occupied by Alvechurch (17 points, 29 games).

St Ives Town are just two points ahead of Alvechurch, having played a game more, and there is no doubt that the return of manager Ian Long to Lye Meadow will have a positive impact on the Worcestershire club.

However, Leiston have breathing space. Driver's men are seven points clear of tonight's hosts St Ives, and nine points ahead of Alvehurch, while faltering Stratford Town are also in the mix.

"Alvechurch are trying to stay in the division, but we basically have to just worry about ourselves," continued Driver.

"I'm not looking for us to get just a single point at St Ives, I'm looking for three points. We want to win it, to get further clear.

"We have lost (Siju) Odelusi (defender has left the club), but we are strong enough to stay up."

