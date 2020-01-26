'I think we were good enough to win it' - Leiston boss Driver after draw with Rushall Olympic

Joshua Hitter and Rushall captain Orrin Pendley contest a header in the six-yard box, at Victory Road on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Despite watching his side battle back superbly to draw 2-2 at home to play-off chasing Rushall Olympic, Leiston boss Glen Driver insisted that his team could have ended up with all three points.

Leiston team-mates bundle on Zak Brown, after the young substitute had netted a late equaliser. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Leiston team-mates bundle on Zak Brown, after the young substitute had netted a late equaliser. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Second-half goals by Robert Eagle (61st minute penalty) and young substitute Zak Brown (86th minute equaliser) secured a point for the Suffolk hosts after a brace by centre-half Sam Whittall had put Rushall in the driving seat at half-time.

"We were unlucky to be 2-0 down at half-time," explained Driver who, together with coach Tony Kinsella, has masterminded Leiston's dramatic upturn in fortunes over the last three months.

Driver continued: "You look at it and you can say that we have played a 4-5-1, but other teams play with just one striker, such as Manchester City and Leicester City.

"What we've tried to do is to be solid defensively, considering the amount of goals we have conceded this season, but then be positive going forward.

Zak Brown celebrates his first 86th minute equaliser for Leiston, in Saturday's 2-2 draw. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Zak Brown celebrates his first 86th minute equaliser for Leiston, in Saturday's 2-2 draw. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

"We are encouraging our wide players to go out and attack, and encouraging our midfielders to break, so effectively we are attacking with four, not sitting back and being rigid.

"They (Rushall) never even looked like scoring early on, but two poor mistakes again has cost us.

"However, the heads did not go down.

"When I was here before (first spell as Leiston boss) you had your Matt Blakes, Seb Dunbars and Tom Bullards - we had a lot of leaders in the team.

"Now, at the moment, we have a lot of kids out there - you go through the team, in defence and midfield.

"It's hard for the supporters here, but we've had 242 through the gate again today, while they (the club) were getting 130 or 140 before we came in.

"Overall, we're very disappointed that we did not win the game, that's the honest truth.

"Yes, the lads are happy to get the point, but they feel they should have got all three.

"Their boss (Liam McDonald) thought a point was a fair result, but I think we were good enough to win it.

"He said that the transformation we've made here since they played us and beat us 6-0 (on August 17) has been unbelievable, so we take a lot of heart from this," added Driver, who returned as manager in mid-November.