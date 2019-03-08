'I want to give it a good crack' - Leiston boss Cornforth

Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, whose glass is half full rather than half empty. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, is not prepared to throw in the towel and accept that the East Suffolk club will be relegated from Step Three this season, despite a nightmarish first three months.

A highlight of an otherwise depressing season as Leiston players celebrate one of the two goals scored by Rhys Henry, second left, in their 3-1 win at Woodbridge Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: SUFFOLK FA A highlight of an otherwise depressing season as Leiston players celebrate one of the two goals scored by Rhys Henry, second left, in their 3-1 win at Woodbridge Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Results suggest that Leiston are the whipping boys of the Southern League Premier Central, cast adrift at the bottom of the table with just one point mustered from 11 matches.

Since an encouraging 1-1 home draw against Coalville Town, on the opening day - that must seem like a lifetime ago, in the eyes of Leiston fans -the Blues have lost 10 successive league games, many of them by huge margins.

There has been an 8-1 rout at Peterborough Sports, a 6-0 loss at high-flying Rushall Olympic, a 4-0 home defeat to Biggleswade Town and most recently a 5-0 defeat at Barwell last Saturday.

The club has seen nearly all of their senior players from last season leave for pastures new, and former Reserves boss Cornforth himself has only been in charge for four weeks since the departure of Stuart Boardley.

Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, remains upbeat for the rest of the season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Leiston boss, Ian Cornforth, remains upbeat for the rest of the season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Despite the club's current plight, Cornforth remains upbeat going into tomorrow night's key home match against St Ives Town.

"We have an extremely young squad, but we must draw a line under what has gone on before, with players leaving," insisted Cornforth.

"Matt Blake was one of the last to leave (for Stowmarket). With the way I want to play, it would probably not have worked for him, but we have to look forward.

"Players come and go, but the football club will always survive and, with the exception of the under-13s, I have coached every player at this club.

"Of course we need to bring in a few players who want to be at this football club, and who want to play. A lot of things below the first team are working well, including the Under-18s top of their league.

"We are not thinking that we are going to get relegated. There are still 93 points to play for, and although to the outsider our results might indicate relegation, that is not on my remit.

"I want to still be the manager of a Step Three club at the end of this season, though the manner of losing games will have to change.

"The mind-set is not to throw in the towel, and we have a massive game against St Ives. Once the belief is there, that we can beat a team, like against Woodbridge (in the Suffolk Premier Cup), then we can give it a good crack. I want to get to the end of the season knowing that these players have given it everything."