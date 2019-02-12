Partly Cloudy

Leiston in good heart ahead of Alvechurch test at Victory Road

PUBLISHED: 13:14 22 February 2019

Leiston's Joe Jefford heads the ball down for Leiston, where he has now played more than 400 games. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston begin the final third of their league campaign tomorrow afternoon as Alvechurch visit Victory Road, 3pm, writes Craig Cooper.

After beating Lowestoft Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals and gaining a deserved point at AFC Rushden & Diamonds last weekend, the Blues are in good spirits going into the match against a team who are fifth in the Southern League Central Premier table.

The Worcestershire side have amassed 52 points from 29 matches so far and are unbeaten in their last seven league games.

Leiston have some tough games coming up after the weekend’s game, visiting Stourbridge and Biggleswade Town in their next two matches.

“The first half was very even against Rushden last Saturday but we dominated the second period,” Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“We just could not score. I couldn’t fault the effort and commitment shown from the players, while I thought George Keys and Matt Rutterford were excellent which highlights the strength of squad we have at the moment.

“I think this weekend might be the first time I’ve named the same starting XI for the second game running since being manager!”

Boardley has Tom Bullard back in the squad for the match while goalkeeper Joe Potter will come into the first team set up for the game.

Patrick Brothers (injured) and Seb Dunbar (suspended) will miss the match though.

Leiston have drawn Ipswich Town in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup and Boardley is looking forward to the challenge next month.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with some old faces at Ipswich Town,” Boardley continued.

“Some of our players have also played for them so it will be good to play them.”

Leiston will be presenting trophies to Joe Jefford (400 club appearances) and Brothers (350 club appearances) before the match, both have been outstanding servants to the Blues.

Leiston Reserves travel to Harleston Town in the First Division KO Cup quarter-final, with the victors set to play Hashtag United in the semi-finals. Harleston are still top of the Thurlow Nunn First Division North while Leiston Reserves sit in 13th place.

The Reserves host Wisbech St Mary next Saturday in league action.

