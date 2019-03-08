Sunshine and Showers

Leiston will be hoping to continue the feel-good factor after Biggleswade victory

PUBLISHED: 12:42 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 08 March 2019

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

A win on Tuesday night at the Carlsberg Stadium against Biggleswade Town took Leiston up to 11th place in the Southern League Central Premier table and restored a bit of confidence after the Suffolk side were defeated 4-0 at Stourbridge last weekend, writes Craig Cooper

The Blues will be looking to build on their midweek victory today as they entertain Bedworth United at Victory Road.

Bedworth are currently bottom and have taken just 14 points from 33 league games this season.

“We felt we were the better side against Stourbridge last week in the first half,” Leiston assistant boss David Head said after Tuesday night’s win at Biggleswade.

“But in the second half, we got punished and conceded three times in ten minutes.

“Myself and Stuart Boardley were extremely pleased with the attitude shown in the recent match at Biggleswade.

“Trailing 1-0 at the break, I thought we deserved to win the match and it’s always nice to get an injury-time winner.

“It was pleasing to end the game with five players under 20 years of age on the pitch and seeing young Will Davies net the winner as well as giving Mason Sinclair his debut at just 16 years of age.

“The Bedworth match this Saturday will be tough as they are scrapping for every point possible at the moment.”

Leiston visit Felixstowe & Walton United on Wednesday night as the Blues play Ipswich Town at Dellwood Avenue in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final.

“It will be a nice game to be involved in,” Head added.

“They will look to play football which suits us.

“It will also test our fitness levels against full-time professionals and being one game away from Portman Road should be a great incentive for the team.”

The Blues are in home action again next weekend when St Ives Town make the trip to Suffolk and are at Victory Road once more a week on Tuesday when Stratford Town are the visitors.

Leiston Reserves are also in action today against high-flying Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Ian Cornforth’s side still have 11 league games to play but will be looking forward to the challenge of finishing as high as possible in the table.

