High-flying Stratford will give Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston will look forward to getting back on the pitch tomorrow afternoon after having no game for two weeks as Stratford Town visit Victory Road (kick off 3 o’clock), writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues are still in 10th position in the league table, sitting 11 points off the play-offs.

Earlier in the season, Leiston lost 3-2 in Warwickshire.

Christy Finch and Jake Reed were on target for Leiston but a brace from Wilson Carvalho and an Albi Skendi goal condemned the Suffolk side to defeat. Stratford are in third position in the Division and are seven league matches unbeaten, with their last loss coming at home to Alvechurch at the start of 2019.

“We were pleased with the team a couple of weeks ago against Hitchin Town,” Leiston boss Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“We passed the ball well and put good crosses into the box, but couldn’t seem to get on the end of them. Crucially though, they were better in both boxes than us.

“I think Saturday’s match against Stratford promises to be a great fixture.

“Our pitch has been a bit sticky this week which could make things a little interesting although our ground staff I’m sure will be doing their best to get it in good shape.”

Rob Eagle is unavailable for the fixture and Seb Dunbar and Harry Knights are both suspended, but new signing Josh Hitter will be in the squad along with Dominic Docherty, who’s been out injured since the middle of November.

“It’s a real boost to the squad to have Josh join us from Whitton United and also to have Dom back,” Boardley continued.

“Dom has looked sharp in training and we are looking to get him back on the pitch over the coming games.”

Before kick-off this weekend, Joe Jefford and Patrick Brothers will be awarded their 400th and 350th club appearances trophies respectively.

Leiston host Lowestoft Town on Wednesday evening in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals, a Cup they are defending after winning the competition last season.