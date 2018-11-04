Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

New Leiston management team start with win over Biggleswade

04 November, 2018 - 14:41
Leiston celebrate a goal in their 3-0 win over Biggleswade. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Leiston celebrate a goal in their 3-0 win over Biggleswade. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Evo-Stik Southern Premier

Leiston 3

Biggleswade Town 0

The new Leiston management team of Stuart Boardley and David Head presided over the perfect start following their appointment on Thursday, a smooth transition following the departure of former boss Glen Driver and assistant Tony Kinsella.

Leiston's Marcus Garnham makes a fine save against Biggleswade. Picture: JOHN HEALDLeiston's Marcus Garnham makes a fine save against Biggleswade. Picture: JOHN HEALD

The team performed admirably to inflict the first league defeat of the season on the visiting Bedfordshire side, who were boasting the meanest of defensive records, having conceded a meagre seven goals, from their opening 11 matches.

In consequence, Leiston leapfrogged the visitors, who started in fourth position but have now dropped to fifth, as the home side moved smoothly into the play-off positions with 23 points, in front of 252 spectators at Victory Road.

Leiston were without defenders Seb Dunbar through suspension, and skipper Tom Bullard through injury. It mattered not, as young Harry Wales and Patrick Brothers more than adequately compensated in a defence ably lead by Joe Jefford, that gave Lee Allison’s side very little scope to stretch their unbeaten record to 12 games.

Their only blemish was the straight red card shown to Kyle Hammond, seconds before the final whistle.

Christy Finich on the run for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALDChristy Finich on the run for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALD

The first 20 minutes saw the defences on top, but then the first chance fell to the visitors when Peter Clark forced Marcus Garnham into a fine full length save.

However, it was Leiston who took a 26th minute lead following good work down the left from Dominic Docherty, culminating in Jake Reed finding space to fire past Sam Donkin.

The visitors went close through Martel Powell and a Joe White overhead kick, but at the interval Leiston went in with a deserved lead.

That lead was almost extended when the impressive Reed set up Christy Finch, who ran through and dispatched a fine shot, but Donkin made the block.

Christy Finch and Jake Reed celebrate one of Reed's strikes for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALDChristy Finch and Jake Reed celebrate one of Reed's strikes for Leiston. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Garnham then made a point blank save to deny Jonny McNamara, but a moment later Hammond made an incisive run down the right cutting in forcing Donkin to save a powerful shot at the expense of a corner. From the resultant set-piece Jake Reed drove home to make it 2-0.

Joshua Moore then struck a brilliant effort tipped over by Donkin, but the league’s only unbeaten record was in tatters when Reed, on 82 minutes, set up substitute Matt Blake to volley home the third.

Topic Tags:

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

10 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Yesterday, 11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

Most read

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24