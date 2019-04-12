Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Leiston look to put a stop to poor run with visit of Banbury

12 April, 2019 - 16:29
Leiston's Harry Knights returns to the Leiston squad this week. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Leiston's Harry Knights returns to the Leiston squad this week. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Leiston host Banbury United at Victory Road tomorrow afternoon, in Southern League action (kick off at 3 o’clock), writes Craig Cooper.

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLERLeiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

The Blues are now seven league matches without a win, scoring just three goals in that time.

Banbury are one place above Leiston in 15th place on goal difference, albeit they were deducted four points a couple of months ago.

Blues manager Stuart Boardley has Harry Knights and Christy Finch back available this weekend after both missed last week’s trip to Barwell and goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith is back with the club again after a loan spell with Great Yarmouth Town.

Teenager Harrison Bacon is making good progress on his ankle ligament injury, but will not be ready for this week’s clash, while Noel Aitkens is out as he is suspended.

“We were very poor at Barwell last Saturday,” Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss.

“Yes, they did play very well, but honestly in saying that we didn’t perform to the levels that we are capable of.”

After today’s match with Banbury, Leiston visit Tamworth next Saturday in league action before welcoming Lowestoft Town to Victory Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

They finish their league season on Saturday April 27, when they travel to Redditch United, before the Suffolk Premier Cup final against Felixstowe & Walton United.

“We are looking to get a good performance like we did against Kettering Town and Alvechurch, although we lost both those matches, when we did play well,” Boardley added.

STUART BOARDLEY: On Podcast No. 8

“I’m sure the results will come and we want to finish the season well going into the Suffolk Premier Cup final and that form can go right through and be used a stepping stone to start next season.”

Leiston Reserves have no game today but drew 1-1 at King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Monday night, with Louie Bloom netting the Reserves goal as early as the fourth minute only for Joe Taylor to level in the 90th minute.

Leiston gave a debut to 16-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Garnham on the night.

The Reserves are next in action next weekend when they host Debenham LC.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leiston look to put a stop to poor run with visit of Banbury

Leiston's Harry Knights returns to the Leiston squad this week. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Woman ‘began to cry’ over failure to help husband hours before fatal stabbing

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

Mothers fears over future of Suffolk’s children’s centres

Mother Kate Hepworth says the children's service have benefitted her and her newborn Edith. Picture: KATE HEPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists