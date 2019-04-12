Leiston look to put a stop to poor run with visit of Banbury

Leiston's Harry Knights returns to the Leiston squad this week.

Leiston host Banbury United at Victory Road tomorrow afternoon, in Southern League action (kick off at 3 o’clock), writes Craig Cooper.

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley

The Blues are now seven league matches without a win, scoring just three goals in that time.

Banbury are one place above Leiston in 15th place on goal difference, albeit they were deducted four points a couple of months ago.

Blues manager Stuart Boardley has Harry Knights and Christy Finch back available this weekend after both missed last week’s trip to Barwell and goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith is back with the club again after a loan spell with Great Yarmouth Town.

Teenager Harrison Bacon is making good progress on his ankle ligament injury, but will not be ready for this week’s clash, while Noel Aitkens is out as he is suspended.

“We were very poor at Barwell last Saturday,” Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said after last Saturday’s 3-0 loss.

“Yes, they did play very well, but honestly in saying that we didn’t perform to the levels that we are capable of.”

After today’s match with Banbury, Leiston visit Tamworth next Saturday in league action before welcoming Lowestoft Town to Victory Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

They finish their league season on Saturday April 27, when they travel to Redditch United, before the Suffolk Premier Cup final against Felixstowe & Walton United.

“We are looking to get a good performance like we did against Kettering Town and Alvechurch, although we lost both those matches, when we did play well,” Boardley added.

STUART BOARDLEY: On Podcast No. 8

“I’m sure the results will come and we want to finish the season well going into the Suffolk Premier Cup final and that form can go right through and be used a stepping stone to start next season.”

Leiston Reserves have no game today but drew 1-1 at King’s Lynn Town Reserves on Monday night, with Louie Bloom netting the Reserves goal as early as the fourth minute only for Joe Taylor to level in the 90th minute.

Leiston gave a debut to 16-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Garnham on the night.

The Reserves are next in action next weekend when they host Debenham LC.