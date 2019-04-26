Leiston end their season with midlands trip to Redditch

Leiston's Joe Jefford, left, makes his final league appearance for the Blues at Redditch this weekend

Leiston visit Redditch United on the final weekend of the season as they look try to end their poor run on form, writes Craig Cooper.

It was another disappointing defeat last weekend as the Blues lost to Tamworth 5-0 and Lowestoft Town 4-0.

The Blues are now behind the Trawlerboys in the league standings but could still finish above them with a win in their final match.

In the reverse fixture earlier on in the campaign, Leiston defeated Redditch United 4-3 at Victory Road.

Leam Howards put the visitors ahead in just the third minute but goals from Chris Henderson, Noel Aitkens and Jake Reed put the Blues in a commanding lead at half-time. However, Howards netted his second at the start of the second period and Liam Francis equalised but a Byron Lawrence strike late on made sure Leiston took all three points.

Tom Bullard is out while Matt Blake and Dominic Docherty are doubtful for the match for Leiston.

Joe Jefford will make his final league appearance for Leiston as he is departing the club in the summer after the Suffolk Premier Cup final.

“We were more than in the game against Tamworth in the first half last weekend, but we conceded a sloppy second goal which left the players deflated and after that we didn't really turn up,” manager Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“Against Lowestoft Town, we could easily have taken the lead early on but have let in poor goals from our point of view. Once we go behind at the minute we are lacking in confidence and belief to get back in matches.

“But I also thought Lowestoft played very well on the day. We would obviously like to finish the season with a win and that would set us up nicely for the Suffolk Premier Cup final.”

The Reserves finish their season this weekend also as they take on Cornard United at Victory Road.

A win for the Reserves could see them finish the season in ninth place.

Ian Cornforth's side had a good 3-0 win last Saturday at Victory Road against Debenham LC but lost 7-0 at Norwich CBS on Bank Holiday Monday.